Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 30, 2021) - Nano One® Materials Corp. (TSX: NANO) (OTC Pink: NNOMF) (FSE: LBMB) (Nano One), is a clean technology company with patented processes for the low-cost, low-environmental footprint production of high-performance cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries. Nano One announces the retirement of John Lando, President, co-founder and member of the Board.

Mr. Lando stated, "I am very proud of what we have built at Nano One to date, and while I believe the best is yet to come, it is time for me to retire. Nano One has never been in a better position, both financially and operationally. I have complete confidence in the company's leadership team and their ability to execute on the vision they have created for Nano One, and I am also very pleased with the acumen of recent management additions, which has given me the confidence to make this move at this time. We have a strong treasury, solid technology, the world's largest partners and we are positioned to continue building long-term value for all stakeholders."

Mr. Lando co-founded Nano One with CEO, Mr. Dan Blondal, and has served as President and a member of the Board since its inception. Mr. Lando's guidance and contributions have established Nano One as an innovative, rapidly growing company within the lithium-ion battery sector.

Executive Chairman, Paul Matysek, remarked, "I have worked with John since Nano One became a public company and watching him navigate the tricky road of a start up company has been remarkable. John's intense and steady belief in our technology and staff coupled with his empathy and support for shareholders has established a successful culture that will continue as we grow, making us one of the most innovative battery technology companies in the world. It was a great honour to work with John and wish him well in this next phase of life."

Mr. Blondal added, "John's capital markets knowhow and strong advocacy for Nano One has been tremendously helpful as we built this company to what it is today. John is a lifelong friend and it has been an honour to work with him over the years. Along with current members of the Board, management team and employees of Nano One, I would like to wish the very best to John and his family in his retirement."

Nano One Materials Corp (Nano One) is a clean technology company with a patented, scalable and low carbon intensity industrial process for the low-cost production of high-performance lithium-ion battery cathode materials. The technology is applicable to electric vehicle, energy storage, consumer electronic and next generation batteries in the global push for a zero-emission future. Nano One's One-Pot process, its coated nanocrystal materials and its Metal to Cathode Active Material (M2CAM) technologies address fundamental performance needs and supply chain constraints while reducing costs and carbon footprint. Nano One has received funding from various government programs and the current "Scaling of Advanced Battery Materials Project" is supported by Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) and the Innovative Clean Energy (ICE) Fund of the Province of British Columbia. Nano One is a member of Canada's Zero Emission Vehicle Supply Chain Alliance, Accelerate ZEV, representing the mid-stream in the battery supply chain. For more information, please visit www.nanoone.ca.

Company Contact:

Paul Guedes

info@nanoone.ca

(604) 420-2041

Media Contact:

Chelsea Nolan

Antenna Group for Nano One

nanoone@antennagroup.com

(646) 854-8721

