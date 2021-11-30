STOCKHOLM, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT AB's Nomination Committee for the Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2022 has been appointed based on the ownership structure as of 31 August 2021.

The Nomination Committee consists of

Jacob Wallenberg (Chairperson), appointed by Investor AB

Harry Klagsbrun, appointed by Bark Partners AB

Hans Sterte, appointed by Alecta

Shireesh Vasupalli, appointed by Lennart Blecher

Conni Jonsson, Chairperson of the Board of EQT AB

As of 31 August 2021, shareholders having appointed members to the Nomination Committee represented approximately 38 percent of the voting rights for all shares of EQT AB.

The Annual Shareholders' Meeting of EQT AB will be held on Wednesday, 1 June 2022.

Shareholders who would like to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee can do so by e-mail to nomination.committee@eqtgroup.com, or by ordinary mail under the address: EQT AB, Attn: Nomination Committee, Box 164 09, 103 27 Stockholm, Sweden, by 15 March 2022, at the latest.

Olof Svensson

Head of Shareholder Relations

+46 72 989 09 15

Nina Nornholm

Head of Communications

+46 70 855 03 56

EQT Press Office

press@eqtpartners.com

+46 8 506 55 334

