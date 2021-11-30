A 3.3 MW rooftop PV array and 480 kW of linear generators are currently being used to cover 100% of the electricity needs of a logistics facility in California. The hybrid energy system is relying on a linear generator technology provided by US specialist Mainspring Energy that uses converts mechanical energy into electrical energy.US-based industrial real estate investment trust (REIT) and logistics solutions provider Lineage Logistics, LLC announced this week that its Colton Agua Mansa facility in California's Inland Empire is now being powered by a 3.3 MW rooftop PV system and 460kW of linear ...

