SPI Energy Co., Ltd.: SPI's Phoenix Motorcars Division Appoints Former General Motors Technical Specialist as SVP Autonomous Driving

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2021 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd. ("SPI Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SPI), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers, today announced the appointment of Tony Zhou, as SVP Autonomous Driving at the Company's wholly owned Phoenix Motorcars subsidiary. Zhou is an autonomous driving expert, bringing more than two decades of experience in product delivery and executive leadership gained at two of the world's largest OEMs.

Prior to joining Phoenix Motorcars, Zhou was President at FAW US Research & Development Inc. where he led the design and development of multiple autonomous driving systems and sensor system architectures. Previously, Zhou spent more than a decade with General Motors, most recently in the role of Senior Autonomous Driving System Design/Integration Technical Specialist and Autonomous Vehicle System Integration Technical Leader. Zhou earned a master's degree in electrical and computer engineering from Wayne State University.

"Tony is a great addition to the Phoenix Motorcars team," commented Xiaofeng Denton Peng, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of SPI Energy. "His tremendous depth of experience will be a strong value add as he leads our next generation autonomous driving technology development for our growing line-up of electric vehicles."

About SPI Energy

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) is a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions that was founded in 2006 in Roseville, California and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

The company has three core divisions: SolarJuice residential solar, the commercial & utility solar division comprised of SPI Solar and Orange Power, and the EdisonFuture/Phoenix Motorcars EV division. SolarJuice is the leader in renewable energy system solutions for residential and small commercial markets and has extensive operations in the Asia Pacific and North American markets. The commercial & utility solar division provides a full spectrum of EPC services to third party project developers, and develops, owns and operates solar projects that sell electricity to the grid in multiple regions, including the U.S., U.K., and Europe. Phoenix Motorcars is a leader in medium-duty commercial electric vehicles, and is developing EV charger solutions, electric pickup trucks, electric forklifts, and other EV products.

SPI maintains global operations in North America, Australia, Asia and Europe and is also targeting strategic investment opportunities in fast growing green industries such as battery storage, charging stations, and other EVs which leverage the Company's expertise and substantial solar cash flow.

For more information on SPI Energy and its subsidiaries, the Company recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read the Company's public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at www.SPIgroups.com or www.sec.gov.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "intend," "should," "could," "can," "would," "continue," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "outlook," "potential," "plan," "seek," and similar expressions and variations or the negatives of these terms or other comparable terminology. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from the Company's current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These factors include, among others, the coronavirus and actions taken in connection therewith, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including but not limited to pricing pressures and new product introductions, uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business, and those other risks and uncertainties that are described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. Contact:

IR Department

ir@spigroups.com

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies, Inc.

Phone: (407) 491-4498

dave@redchip.com

SOURCE: SPI Energy Co., Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/675192/SPIs-Phoenix-Motorcars-Division-Appoints-Former-General-Motors-Technical-Specialist-as-SVP-Autonomous-Driving