QUADRISE FUELS INTERNATIONAL

Quadrise has developed a synthetic heavy fuel oil (HFO) technology that potentially reduces costs and polluting emissions for HFO users in the industrial, marine bunker and power markets, as well as improving the profitability of upstream operations and of refineries producing HFO. Recent third-party tests on Quadrise's new biofuel, bioMSAR, show reductions in CO2 emissions that are materially ahead of existing biofuels at a lower cost.

