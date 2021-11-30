Diversey's New IntelliCIP Platform Uncovers Deep Data Insights to Optimise CIP Performance

UTRECHT, Netherlands, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversey - the leading global hygiene and cleaning company - is launching its IntelliCIP (Clean-in-Place) cloud-based data analytics platform globally. IntelliCIP securely collates and processes Food and Beverage (F&B) production CIP data for rapid insight into hygiene compliance and operational performance.

Converting Data into Actionable Information

By analysing and monitoring selected data points, a production facility can easily access a quick view of CIP processes for any date range, specific unit, CIP circuit, or recipe, to truly understand if the process is in control - then act on results if compliance with defined (validated) parameters has not been met.

IntelliCIP helps ensure food safety, quality, and traceability by unlocking information typically buried within the automation system, or manual tracking results. Before IntelliCIP, identifying the use of excess resources, or a contamination risk from unmet hygiene parameters, has been largely unexplored.

Measuring the True Effectiveness of Each CIP Run

IntelliCIP's easy-to-use interface can show where a CIP may be resulting in lost resources. Data is automatically collected and analysed to provide proof of compliance with the cleaning protocols, alongside progressively revealed indicators and opportunities identifying where the process can be optimised.

Cleaning run reports enable swift corrective action to ensure food safety, and improve operational efficiency and sustainability, with expectation of driving recipe repeatability. Statistical analysis reveals cleaning run variance over time, allowing focused data-driven improvements, while providing more confidence that there's no negative effect on the cleaning result.

Ruben Jakobs, Knowledge Based Services Leader, Diversey, states: "IntelliCIP is the next evolution in data gathering in the F&B industry. Our solution is a step change, transforming the transparency of CIP data, revealing insight on efficiencies and hygiene regardless of sector. You will now be able to determine whether under or over-cleaning occurs. Previously, the data remains almost hidden, along with insights to improve hygiene, efficiency, and other operational aspects. The overwhelming majority of CIP systems are unchanged from the point of installation. With this new clarity, facilities will finally be able to see if their process is working as expected and adjust accordingly."

Continuous Process Monitoring

IntelliCIP's continuous process monitoring gives facilities the control to ensure hygienic target compliance, an overview of chemical and utilities - to track water, energy, and chemical consumption - and the ability to manage their KPIs for food safety, efficiency, and quality improvements.

View the intelliCIP animation and find out more information at https://bit.ly/3oZJpOy