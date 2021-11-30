Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.: Ceridian Pulse of Talent Report: Burnout Impacting Majority of Workforce Across United Kingdom as Job Vacancies Grow

LONDON, Nov. 30, 2021.



Ceridian's 2022 Pulse of Talent Report was conducted by Hanover Research and surveyed 1,156 workers in companies with at least 100 employees. The report revealed:

79% of surveyed UK workers have experienced burnout, with 35% reporting high or extreme levels

The top three catalysts for burnout among respondents are increased workloads (49%), mental health challenges (34%), and pressure to meet deadlines (32%)

Meanwhile, 19% of surveyed workers are currently seeking a new job, with another 39% saying they'd consider leaving for the right opportunity

Over one-third (38%) of those who reported looking for new employment said it was because they wanted better compensation, including higher salary and benefits, while another 35% seek more flexibility, such as remote work and flexible hours

"The nature of work has changed dramatically as organisations have transformed to become more borderless, agile, and always-on," said Wendy Muirhead, Vice-President, Ceridian Europe. "Employers need to prioritise employee experience and culture with a strong focus on where, when, and how people work. There's a reset in employee expectations and the organisations that succeed are those that address these factors in meaningful ways."

The report comes on the heels of the Office for National Statistics stating the number of open jobsin the UK rose to a record high of 1.1 million in July to September, while the estimated number of vacancies recorded was at its highest level since records began.

"It's essential that organisations help take care of the holistic wellbeing of their people. Now is the time for employers to prioritise the employee experience, and leverage technology to deliver programs that support wellness, skill development, and the benefits that employees want and need most," concluded Muirhead.

Methodology

Hanover conducted the Pulse of Talent research study online from October 5th to 19th, 2021 among 1,156 employed respondents from the United Kingdom, aged 18+, at companies with at least 100 employees.



