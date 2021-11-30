Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Acconeer AB (618/21)

With effect from December 1, 2021, the subscription rights in Acconeer AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including December 10, 2021. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: ACCON TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017132244 Order book ID: 242213 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from December 1, 2021, the paid subscription shares in Acconeer AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: ACCON BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017132251 Order book ID: 242214 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB