



TOKYO, Nov 30, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) today launched its first models of the revived Ralliart brand, the Triton(1) Ralliart and the Pajero Sport(2) Ralliart as special editions. Both models will be exhibited at the 38th Thailand International Motor Expo 2021(3) in Bangkok, and sales will commence on December 1 at the Motor Expo and Mitsubishi Motors' dealerships nationwide in Thailand.Ralliart is MMC's iconic brand that had refined the driving performance and style of Mitsubishi vehicles over the years through its participation in the World Rally Championship and the Dakar Rally. Respecting the brand image built at the extreme motorsport scenes, the revived Ralliart will start from sales of accessories and provide the excitement and pride that only the owners of Mitsubishi vehicles can feel.The Ralliart special editions are based on MMC's global strategic models - Triton 1-ton pickup truck and Pajero Sport mid-size SUV - and are equipped with special accessories, including side decals with red, silver and black stripes, and red mud flaps reminiscent of its historic rally cars, and other exterior and interior accessories with the Ralliart logo."We are truly honored to bring back the Ralliart brand products to the fans of Mitsubishi Motors and Ralliart," said Takao Kato, president and chief executive officer, MMC. "Starting from these Ralliart special editions in Thailand, we are planning to introduce more of the attractive items sequentially. We are also considering some exciting activities in the near future, so that the fans can feel and enjoy our Ralliart spirit. Please stay tuned with our revived Ralliart, there is more to come."Product Overview(4)Every Triton Ralliart and Pajero Sport Ralliart features iconic side decals with red, silver and black stripes, and mud flaps with the Ralliart logo. Also, the front grille and alloy wheels are painted black to differentiate from the standard trim. For the interior, floor mats with the Ralliart logo and red-accent overlocks are specially equipped.Triton RalliartThe Triton Ralliart is based on the low-rider variant of the Triton Club Cab (Mega Cab) and Double Cab. Enhancing the dynamic and sporty styling of the Triton, every special edition is equipped with front bumper garnish with a red accent and bed liner with the Ralliart logo. In addition, the two-tone model features black door mirrors, black door handles, black rear gate handle and black rear bumper(5).Two exterior color options are available for the Triton Ralliart: a two-tone exterior with a Solid White body and a Black roof, and Jet Black Mica.Pajero Sport RalliartAdding an aggressive and sporty essence on top of Pajero Sport's elegant styling, the Pajero Sport Ralliart features front and rear under garnish with red accents and the Ralliart logo. Exclusive to the two-tone color model are black fender arch moldings, black roof rails, black shark fin antenna and black tailgate spoiler.Two exterior color options are available for the Pajero Sport Ralliart: a two-tone exterior with a White Diamond body and a Black roof, and Jet Black Mica.(1) Sold as L200 in some markets.(2) Sold as Montero Sport in some markets.(3) November 30 is VIP and press preview day, and the show is open to the public from December 1 to 12 (December 1 is Grand Charity Day).(4) Thailand specifications. Vehicle specifications may vary depending on model and/or market.(5) Black rear bumper is only available on Club Cab.