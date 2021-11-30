Appointment supports the next phase of growth within United States for ion channel contract research and drug discovery services

Metrion Biosciences Limited ("Metrion"), the specialist ion channel contract research and drug discovery company, today announced the appointment of Dr Rory Curtis as Vice President US Commercial Operations. The appointment represents the next phase in the Company's expansion plans and business growth, driven by its ion channel discovery capabilities.

Rory is based in Buffalo, NY, and will be responsible for Metrion's business development operations throughout the United States, including supporting and expanding the Company's existing client base and leading the development of new business opportunities in the ion channel field.

Rory has a strong background in drug discovery and development, as well as in global business development. He spent 25 years in the management of drug discovery projects with increasing levels of responsibility at Regeneron, Millennium, Elixir and Cubist Pharmaceuticals. He was responsible for the ion channel discovery platform at Millennium and the TRPA1 program at Cubist, which yielded a Phase I clinical candidate. In 2015, he moved into contract research operations and sales with AMRI (now Curia) and the Hauptman-Woodward Institute. Rory received his undergraduate degree in Zoology and PhD in Biochemistry from Imperial College of Science, Technology and Medicine in London, UK.

Nick Foster, Chief Commercial Officer, Metrion Biosciences, said:"I am very pleased to welcome Rory to Metrion. Engaging with and supporting our clients in their research is Metrion's top priority; Rory's background and extensive experience enhances our ability to provide local support in the United States."

Dr Rory Curtis, Vice President US Commercial Operations, Metrion Biosciences, commented: "Metrion's expansion in the North American market is an exciting phase in the development of the business. I am looking forward to joining the team at this pivotal stage and supporting Metrion's goal to become the leading global ion channel services provider."

For more information: https://www.metrionbiosciences.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211130005508/en/

Contacts:

Lily Jeffery

Zyme Communications

E-mail: lily.jeffery@zymecommunications.com

Tel: +44 (0)7891 477 378