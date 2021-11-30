Daversa Partners, Technology's premier executive search firm that builds the leadership teams for growth and venture-backed companies is announcing Wendy Colvano, Head of Europe, as the firm's newest Managing Director.

As the founding member of Daversa's international practice, Colvano moved from Manhattan to London five years ago and has gone on to work with some of the most disruptive start-ups across Europe. Her results set a global standard for recruitment with VP-C level placements for Deliveroo, Farfetch, Coupang, Zego, Bloom Wild, and Trade Republic. Most recently, Colvano was featured in The European Business Review for an exclusive interview highlighting how her team is 'Refining the Search for Executive Talent in Europe'.

Colvano commented, "I jumped at the opportunity to lead Daversa's European practice five years ago as I saw significant tailwinds accelerating Europe's technology ecosystem along with an opportunity to bring Daversa's unprecedented global access and relentless process to a market in need of executive search innovation. That being said, I would like to thank Jamie, Paul, and the rest of the senior leadership team for making this extraordinary journey possible."

Founder CEO Paul Daversa commented, "I consistently define Wendy as someone who is 'biased towards action' she is fearless, she is intentional, and she sets the bar high. As the International team continues to grow, Wendy's ability to step into this leadership role has been a natural fit. Additionally, we have built this firm around a global standard of recruitment, meaning we have unparalleled access and reach to Material Impact Executives, and there is no one better suited than Wendy to deliver on this promise."

About Daversa Partners

Daversa Partners is Technology's premier executive search firm that builds the leadership teams for growth and venture-backed companies. Our global footprint spans 2 continents and 8 offices, giving our high- performance teams visibility into the entirety of the market. We are dedicated to developing meaningful relationships with entrepreneurs, executives, and investors across Consumer and Enterprise businesses.

We believe that the most successful companies achieve major breakthroughs by acquiring extraordinary talent. These people are hard to find and even harder to recruit, they are Material Impact Executives; we only recruit these people. This is what sets us apart...and this is what makes Daversa the search partner of choice.

