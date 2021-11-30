-- Confo will work together with Regeneron to apply its GPCR drug discovery platform to enable functional antibody discovery --

Confo Therapeutics today announced that it has entered into a collaborative agreement with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. whereby Confo's technology platform, which uses conformationally selective VHH antibodies ConfoBodies to stabilize GPCRs (G protein-coupled receptors) in disease-relevant conformations, will be applied with the goal of enabling the discovery of novel therapeutic antibody drug candidates. The agreement will leverage Confo's expertise in addressing two GPCR targets for which functional antibodies are needed. Confo will be entitled to an upfront payment, research funding, and potential clinical, regulatory, and commercial payments. Further details regarding the agreement have not been disclosed.

Confo's ConfoBody-based technology platform aims to overcome the limitations of drug discovery on GPCRs, the largest and most diverse group of membrane receptors targeted by approximately 30% of all commercialized drugs.

"With ten medicines approved by regulatory authorities, Regeneron is regarded in our industry as one of the most effective antibody discovery and development companies, with a successful track record of translating scientific insight into effective and innovative treatments. Working with them underscores the significant potential of our technology platform, in particular our new application to generate antibody drug candidates, and its promise to unveil GPCR drug targets and overcome a range of limitations of current approaches," commented Cedric Ververken, Chief Executive Officer of Confo Therapeutics.

Christel Menet, Chief Scientific Officer of Confo Therapeutics added: "We value this opportunity to showcase the strength of this new addition to our technology suite and participate in what we hope will be the development of successful new antibody-based therapies. Parallel to this, we continue on our own drug development path, and drive innovative small molecule and biological therapeutics into our own pipeline."

Confo Therapeutics' unparalleled technology stabilizes functional conformations of GPCRs (G protein-coupled receptors) to uncover a wide range of previously inaccessible drug targets. This platform combined with the pharmacologic and biologic insight it provides, allows Confo to build a multi-indication pipeline of drug candidates with the vision of transforming therapeutic outcomes for patients with severe illnesses lacking disease-modifying treatments. Confo Therapeutics was spun out of Vrije Universiteit Brussel (VUB) and VIB in 2015. Supported by international life-science focused investors and led by an experienced team of entrepreneurial professionals and scientists from successful biopharmaceutical companies, Confo Therapeutics benefits from the rich scientific and innovative ecosystem in Belgium.

