Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 30.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc: Breaking News am Dienstag! Rallyetrigger und massiver Ausbruch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DR6L ISIN: IE00BD1RP616 Ticker-Symbol: BIRG 
Xetra
29.11.21
14:13 Uhr
4,831 Euro
+0,122
+2,59 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
BANK OF IRELAND GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BANK OF IRELAND GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,7834,82412:58
4,7854,82512:58
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BANK OF IRELAND
BANK OF IRELAND GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BANK OF IRELAND GROUP PLC4,831+2,59 %
EVO PAYMENTS INC19,800+5,32 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.