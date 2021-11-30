HOPIUM: Hopium acquires the State qualification for Young Innovative Company.

Press Release

Paris, November 30th, 2021

Hopium acquires the State qualification for Young Innovative Company

Hopium (FR0014000U63 - MLHPI), the French manufacturer of high-end hydrogen-powered sedans, is proud to announce that it has acquired the State qualification for Young Innovative Company (J.E.I.).

Issued by the French Ministry for Higher Education, Research and Innovation, this qualification rewards independent companies that invest a significant part of their resources in research and development.

"We are proud to acquire this status, which attests the truly innovative nature of our activities. This distinction recognizes that our investments in research and innovation provide a strong answer to a clearly established scientific problem that reconciles driving pleasure, high performances and respect for the environment. It rewards the work of Hopium's teams, engineers and researchers who innovate on a daily basis to build the world's first high-end hydrogen-powered sedan," said Olivier Lombard, CEO and founder of Hopium.

Hopium is unfolding its ambitious roadmap, which will lead to the commercialization in 2025 of the Hopium M?china. After the showcase in June 2021 of its first rolling prototype, the manufacturer is pursuing the technical development of new prototypes constituting a first pre-industrialisation phase. In this perspective, Hopium is deploying a major recruitment plan. The company, which currently employs around sixty people in France, Germany and California, should reach over one hundred employees by next year. Hopium also plans to start the construction of its future R&D center in France in 2022, which aims to become the flagship for research on hydrogen mobility.

About Hopium

Olivier Lombard, the youngest winner of the 24 hours of Le Mans, founded Hopium, a manufacturer of high-end hydrogen-powered vehicles, as an achievement resulting from his experience acquired on the racing circuits. With the automotive culture in his heritage, Olivier Lombard has driven for 7 years hydrogen-powered racing cars, making him the world's most experienced racer in this field. As an open-air laboratory, the race has allowed Olivier Lombard and his team to reflect on new mobility solutions to meet today's environmental challenges. While the transportation sector alone is responsible for 20% of greenhouse gas emissions, the company is positioning itself as a player in climate change. Hopium brings together a team of experts and leading partners at the forefront of innovation in the fields of hydrogen fuel cells, technology, and automotive engineering.

Hopium (FR0014000U63 - MLHPI) is listed on Euronext Access+ and is eligible for PEA-PME.

