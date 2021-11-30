Announcement on the initial public offering of OA Coffee AS shares

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-11-30 11:07 CET -- OA Coffee AS (registry code 12883571, Veldi tee 5, Veneküla, Rae vald, 75325 Harju maakond, Eesti, OA Coffee) hereby announces the public offering of its shares. The public offering is based on the Company Description available in Estonian at https://oa-coffee.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/OA-Coffee-ettevo%CC%83tte-kirje ldus.pdf. As the total amount of the offering is below EUR 2,500,000, no public offering prospectus is drafted and published. OA Coffee will offer up to 150,000 new shares and reserves a right to increase the offering by up to 15,000 shares, thus in total of up to 165,000 shares. The proceeds of the offering, in the amounts between EUR 495,000 and EUR 544,500, are planned to be used for the development and marketing of new functional coffees and experiential coffees, scaling the activities for the sales and marketing of OA Coffee products, promoting and optimizing production, establishing a training class/showroom in the coffee roastery and opening an additional OA Coffee café. The offering is projected at retail and institutional investors in Estonia. OA Coffee has submitted an application for admission of its shares, including shares issued in the course of the offer, to trading on the multilateral trading facility First North. As at the date of issuing this announcement, the decision on the admission of the shares of OA Coffee to trading on First North has not been adopted by the listing body of Nasdaq Tallinn AS (the company description as indicated in this announcement may need to be amended and respective announcement about such amendments to be disclosed in relation to the procedure of OA Coffee's application for admission of its shares to trading on First North). Overview of the essential terms of the offering: 1. Offering period during which the shares can be subscribed for starts on 8 December 2021 at 10:00 and ends 15 December 2021 at 16:00 (Estonian time). 2. The offer price is fixed at EUR 3,30 per share of which EUR 0,10 is the nominal value and EUR 3,20 is issue premium. Only whole numbers of shares can be subscribed for. 3. Retail investor wishing to submit a subscription order must contact for this purpose the administrator of his or her securities account opened in the Estonian Register of Securities. 4. OA Coffee has one class of shares and the offered shares belong to the same class. IMPORTANT DATES The indicative timetable of the offering is the following: 8 December 2021 Start of offering period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15 December 2021 End of offering period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- On or about 16 December Announcement on the results of the offering 2021 (allocation date) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- On or about 20 December Settlement of the offering 2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- On or about 3 January First trading day on Nasdaq Tallinn First North 2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription form Owner of the [name of the investor] securities account: [number of the investor's securities account][name of the Securities account: investor's securities account administrator] Account OA COFFEE AKTSIA täiendav 1 administrator:Securi EE3801089733 ty: [number of shares for which the investor wishes to ISIN code: subscribe] Amount of securities: EUR 3,30 Price (per one [the number of shares for which the investor wishes to share): subscribe multiplied by the price of the share]OA Coffee Transaction amount: AS Counterparty: 99110757458 Securities account of AS LHV Pank the counterparty: 20.12.2021 Account administrator purchase of the counterparty: delivery versus payment (DVP) Value date of the transaction: Type of transaction: Type of settlement: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contacts for additional information Taniel Vaaderpass OA Coffee AS founder and management board member Tel: +372 506 5654 E-mail: taniel@oa-coffee.com OA Coffee AS is a company established and incorporated in Estonia whose main business activity is coffee roasting and retail and wholesale of coffee beans. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to prospectus registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The information contained herein is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa or such other countries or otherwise in such circumstances in which the release, publication or distribution would be unlawful. The offering of the shares is only based on the Company Description and is addressed only to persons to whom the Company Description is addressed. The Company Description includes, among other things, risk factors and financial information and other information. This notice has not been approved by any supervisory authority and is not a prospectus. Therefore, investors should subscribe for shares on the basis of the information contained in the Company Description and not only on the basis of this notice.