Dienstag, 30.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc: Breaking News am Dienstag! Rallyetrigger und massiver Ausbruch!
GlobeNewswire
30.11.2021 | 11:17
Announcement on the initial public offering of OA Coffee AS shares

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-11-30 11:07 CET --


OA Coffee AS (registry code 12883571, Veldi tee 5, Veneküla, Rae vald, 75325
Harju maakond, Eesti, OA Coffee) hereby announces the public offering of its
shares. The public offering is based on the Company Description available in
Estonian at
https://oa-coffee.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/OA-Coffee-ettevo%CC%83tte-kirje
ldus.pdf.
As the total amount of the offering is below EUR 2,500,000, no public offering
prospectus is drafted and published. 

OA Coffee will offer up to 150,000 new shares and reserves a right to increase
the offering by up to 15,000 shares, thus in total of up to 165,000 shares. The
proceeds of the offering, in the amounts between EUR 495,000 and EUR 544,500,
are planned to be used for the development and marketing of new functional
coffees and experiential coffees, scaling the activities for the sales and
marketing of OA Coffee products, promoting and optimizing production,
establishing a training class/showroom in the coffee roastery and opening an
additional OA Coffee café. 

The offering is projected at retail and institutional investors in Estonia. OA
Coffee has submitted an application for admission of its shares, including
shares issued in the course of the offer, to trading on the multilateral
trading facility First North. As at the date of issuing this announcement, the
decision on the admission of the shares of OA Coffee to trading on First North
has not been adopted by the listing body of Nasdaq Tallinn AS (the company
description as indicated in this announcement may need to be amended and
respective announcement about such amendments to be disclosed in relation to
the procedure of OA Coffee's application for admission of its shares to trading
on First North). 



Overview of the essential terms of the offering:

 1. Offering period during which the shares can be subscribed for starts on 8
   December 2021 at 10:00 and ends 15 December 2021 at 16:00 (Estonian time).
 2. The offer price is fixed at EUR 3,30 per share of which EUR 0,10 is the
   nominal value and EUR 3,20 is issue premium. Only whole numbers of shares
   can be subscribed for.
 3. Retail investor wishing to submit a subscription order must contact for
   this purpose the administrator of his or her securities account opened in
   the Estonian Register of Securities.
 4. OA Coffee has one class of shares and the offered shares belong to the same
   class.



IMPORTANT DATES

The indicative timetable of the offering is the following:

8 December 2021      Start of offering period               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
15 December 2021      End of offering period                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
On or about 16 December  Announcement on the results of the offering     
 2021            (allocation date)                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
On or about 20 December  Settlement of the offering              
 2021                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
On or about 3 January   First trading day on Nasdaq Tallinn First North   
 2022                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Subscription form

Owner of the      [name of the investor]                  
 securities account:  [number of the investor's securities account][name of the
Securities account:   investor's securities account administrator]      
Account        OA COFFEE AKTSIA täiendav 1               
 administrator:Securi EE3801089733                       
ty:          [number of shares for which the investor wishes to    
ISIN code:       subscribe]                       
Amount of securities: EUR 3,30                         
Price (per one     [the number of shares for which the investor wishes to  
 share):        subscribe multiplied by the price of the share]OA Coffee
Transaction amount:   AS                           
Counterparty:     99110757458                       
Securities account of AS LHV Pank                       
 the counterparty:   20.12.2021                        
Account administrator purchase                         
 of the counterparty: delivery versus payment (DVP)              
Value date of the                                
 transaction:                                  
Type of transaction:                              
Type of settlement:                               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




Contacts for additional information

Taniel Vaaderpass
OA Coffee AS founder and management board member

Tel: +372 506 5654
E-mail: taniel@oa-coffee.com



OA Coffee AS is a company established and incorporated in Estonia whose main
business activity is coffee roasting and retail and wholesale of coffee beans. 



The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, the securities
in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful
prior to prospectus registration, exemption from registration or qualification
under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The information contained
herein is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part,
directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Canada, Hong
Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa or such other countries or
otherwise in such circumstances in which the release, publication or
distribution would be unlawful. 



The offering of the shares is only based on the Company Description and is
addressed only to persons to whom the Company Description is addressed. The
Company Description includes, among other things, risk factors and financial
information and other information. This notice has not been approved by any
supervisory authority and is not a prospectus. Therefore, investors should
subscribe for shares on the basis of the information contained in the Company
Description and not only on the basis of this notice.
