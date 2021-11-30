DJ Petrofac Limited: Total Voting Rights

30 November 2021

Petrofac Limited (the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 the Company confirms that the Company's issued share capital as at 30 November 2021 consists of 519,818,832 ordinary shares with a nominal value of USUSD0.02 each. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury.

Accordingly, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 519,818,832. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

