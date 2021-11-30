DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

DISCLOSURE OF DIRECTOR'S SHAREHOLDING NOTIFICATION Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company") In the period since December 2017 the Supervisory Board of the Company has been firmly of the view that while the Company remained in an uncertain position, faced with significant litigation challenges and engaged in an elevated level of corporate and regulatory activity, standard remuneration structures and policies including share allocations, were not appropriate. The Supervisory Board has always taken a constructive approach to the feedback received from shareholders and other interested stakeholders and is of the view that it is now appropriate to reconsider this approach.

The Supervisory Board has reviewed the Company's remuneration policy for its Managing Directors and approved a conditional share award for the performance period relating to the 2022 financial year. This conditional share award has been granted subject to approval from the Company's general meeting of shareholders. The Company is voluntarily informing the market that, following the allocation of these awards, each of its Managing Directors has made a notification to the AFM (the Netherlands Authority for Financial Markets) related to a conditional award of shares in Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. on 26 November 2021 as set out below. Date of transaction: 26 November 2021 Person obliged to notify: Louis J. du Preez Issuing institution: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. Registration Chamber of Commerce 63570173 Place of residence: Amsterdam, the Netherlands Position before transaction Type of share Issuing institution Number of shares Number of votes Ordinary Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. 5,165 5,165 Changes Type of share Issuing institution Number of shares Value per stock Number of votes Discretionary management mandate Conditional share award Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. 7,330,944 0.00 0.00 No Position after transaction Type of share Issuing institution Number of shares Number of votes Ordinary Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. 5,165 5,165 Conditional share award Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. 7,330,944 0.00 The above notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

https://www.afm.nl/nl-nl/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/bestuurders-commissarissen/details?id=117584 Date of transaction: 26 November 2021 Person obliged to notify: Theodore L. de Klerk Issuing institution: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. Registration Chamber of Commerce 63570173 Place of residence: Amsterdam, the Netherlands Position before transaction Type of share Issuing institution Number of shares Number of votes Ordinary Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. 194,270 194,270 Changes Type of share Issuing institution Number of shares Value per stock Number of votes Discretionary management mandate Conditional share award Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. 6,357,459 0.00 0.00 No Position after transaction Type of share Issuing institution Number of shares Number of votes Ordinary Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. 194,270 194,270 Conditional share award Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. 6,357,459 0.00 The above notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

https://www.afm.nl/nl-nl/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/bestuurders-commissarissen/details?id=117585 The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited. Stellenbosch, 30 November 2021

