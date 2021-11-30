DNA Script, a leader in Enzymatic DNA Synthesis (EDS), announced the CE marking of its SYNTAX System, the first EDS-powered benchtop DNA printer. With this marking, the SYNTAX System meets EU safety, health and environmental protection guidelines, and DNA Script will begin commercial sales of the SYNTAX System in European countries.

"We can now deliver the SYNTAX System, with all the benefits of in-house DNA oligo synthesis, to European researchers," said DNA Script co-founder and CEO Thomas Ybert. "By enabling rapid, on-site DNA production, the SYNTAX System accelerates lab workflows and helps scientists find answers faster."

The CE marking covers the entire SYNTAX platform, which includes a benchtop DNA printer, reagents and consumables. The printer sets up in around 15 minutes and can synthesize as many as 96 DNA oligonucleotides up to 60 nucleotides in length, printing 20mers in about 6 hours for same-day results, and up to 60mers in about 13 hours, or overnight. Following synthesis, the SYNTAX System purifies, quantifies and normalizes oligos for seamless integration into any research workflow. The software suite monitors system performance and reagent levels to help users manage DNA print runs, reagents and results.

"The SYNTAX System gives researchers same-day oligo synthesis capabilities, allowing them to continuously innovate without delivery bottlenecks," said Ybert. "DNA oligos can be printed on-demand at record speed, giving labs complete control over their workflows."

