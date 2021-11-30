First Quantum Minerals Ltd.: First Quantum Announces Partial Redemption of 2023 Notes

(In United States dollars, except where noted otherwise)

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("FQM" or the "Company") (TSX:FM) today announced that it has issued a notice of partial redemption for $600 million of its outstanding 7.250% Senior Notes due April, 2023 (Rule 144A: ISIN US335934AK15; CUSIP 335934AK1; Reg S: ISIN USC3535CAF52; CUSIP C3535CAF5) (the "2023 Notes") for December 7, 2021 (the "Redemption Date").

As specified in the notice of partial redemption relating to the redemption of the 2023 Notes, the portion of the outstanding 2023 Notes to be redeemed will be allocated on a lottery drawing basis at a redemption price (the "Redemption Price") of 101.813% of the principal amount thereof, plus accrued and unpaid interest. The Redemption Price will be paid to holders of record selected by lot and notified by the Depository Trust Company (DTC) to such holders in accordance with DTC rules and procedures.

The aggregate principal amount outstanding following such partial redemption of the 2023 Notes will be $1000 million.

The information in this announcement does not constitute a notice of redemption of the 2023 Notes, or an offer (or a solicitation of an offer) to purchase or to sell the remaining 2023 Notes or any other securities.

