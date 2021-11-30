Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd.: SUIC Midas Taiwan Has Successfully Signed Up 10 Dealers And Over 1,000 Merchants Since October, Including an Optical Conglomerate, Franchise Chain Stores, and E-Commerce Companies in Taiwan, Bolstered By Collaborat

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2021 / Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC) and Midas Touch's Taiwan head office has signed up ten top dealers and over 1,000 merchants-partners since October, including a optical (eyewear) conglomerate, various franchise chain stores and e-commerce companies, bolstered by collaborative campaigns promoting its unique 4 products and services worldwide.

After the signing of the strategic alliance partnership agreement with Taiwan Green Mountain Biotechnology Group last October, the SUIC Midas Taiwan group has kicked off its Starry Marketing countrywide promotional activities and roadshows, on its way to establishing 6,000 outlets in Taiwan and consequently, in thirty other countries worldwide. This partnership was celebrated in the major Taiwan media, including major cable news channels. This paved the way for creating mutually beneficial partnerships with more than ten industry giants as exclusive distributors and partners, finalizing their contracts prior to year-end.

SUIC Midas Taiwan executive team is closely working with industry giants such as Mentor International Group, which was founded in Taiwan in 1966 and currently has more than 500 hair salons and stores around the world. Mentor Hair Salon group is currently Taiwan's largest hair salon chain company with nearly 300 branches locally, serving more than 3 million customers each year. Another e-commerce company with monthly revenues of $200 million dollars, and a top eyewear conglomerate with total annual revenues over $10 billion dollars in Taiwan and annual revenue over $30 billion dollars globally are in the final stages of negotiation and contract signing.

"SUIC Midas values these relationships with our new partners and merchants, taking us another step forward to achieving our target global expansion. We will replicate this business model to work together with more partners and merchants in the various cities all over the world. SUIC Midas technology and platforms will benefit millions of customers and merchants the world over, especially as we pioneer in customized breakthrough digital products and services addressing the demands of the fast growing and evolving e-commerce markets everywhere." said Joa Chen, CEO of Midas Touch.

About Midas Touch, United Kingdom



Midas Touch was established in the United Kingdom in 2010, is a duly registered company with a business license to operate. Midas Touch offers safeguards against fraud in the digital currency domain, e.g. counterfeit transfer of digital cash in wallets. Focus on digital asset management and provides enterprises with decentralized finance (DeFi) and other comprehensive supply chain innovative financial services. Thereby, solve the capital turnover problems in both supply and demand sites. It has launched MT Flash Pay Same Day Swipe-Funding, and MT CQ Pay Emergency Loan with Double Revenues, MT Free Pay Services - Delay Appropriation to Offset Transaction Cost and MT Unified Procurement Combined Purchasing Powers Economies of Scale and several other financial solutions. To know more about Midas Touch, visit their website at www.midas-touch.io.

To learn more about Midas Touch product and services please review our information by clicking: https://drive.google.com/file/d/17GLXWv5T3d39Jrx2v0GvqKIBcSzxpOMy/view?usp=drivesdk.

About Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd., USA

The Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. provides research and development, venture financing for and investing in private enterprises and the public sector that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the Internet of Things, cloud computing, mobile payment, Big Data, Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence, to enhance and streamline existing processes, and establish new and exciting business model that will create revolutionary products and services. Shareholders of SUIC will be exposed to the diverse application of advanced services in various parts of the economy. Additionally, existing and potential customers can benefit from this company's diversified portfolio of technologies. As one of the pioneering publicly traded technology companies, SUIC will help build tech-enabled businesses of the future.

To learn more, please visit www.sinounitedco.com. Please also read the full company report on SUIC by Globe Small Cap Research, https://drive.google.com/file/d/1_f2vaVOfJT5_idLn87lM1Q_lGxnY_tHW/view.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results are achieved. This press release is considered considering all Company filings contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

