UC RUSAL: RUSAL contributes over $105 million to fight COVID-19

MOSCOW, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RUSAL (SEHK: 486, Moscow Exchange: RUAL), a leading global aluminium producer, has donated $105 million (eight billion Russian Rubles) to combat COVID-19 and support regional healthcare systems across Russia in the fight against the pandemic.

RUSAL has funded seven emergency medical centres in Siberia and the Urals which opened one year ago to treat patients suffering with COVID-19 and pneumonia. The Company donated over $52 million (four billion Russian Rubles) to construct the centres including all equipment required to treat patients such as computer tomographs, high-tech ultrasound devices, oxygen stations, laboratory and functional diagnostics devices.

Despite the complexity and scale of building the medical centres, construction was completed within just seven months. Since opening, medical professionals have treated over 13,500 people.

RUSAL continued to finance measures to combat the pandemic, including providing regular support to regional healthcare systems. The Company has allocated an additional $52 million (four billion Russian Rubles) towards ongoing initiatives comprising the provision of medicines and reagents for laboratories, personal protective equipment, ambulances for regional hospitals and oxygen concentrators which are necessary for the treatment of patients in a serious condition. RUSAL has also organized online seminars with leading experts for medical personnel, providing them with the latest information on advanced methods for treating COVID-19.

Providing financial and practical medical support to regional healthcare systems, which often lack the facilities found in major cities, is an initiative developed by RUSAL. The need for such essential health services in remote regions has become even more crucial against the backdrop of a global pandemic.

RUSAL's General Director Evgenii Nikitin said:

"RUSAL is one of the first Russian companies to launch a full-scale healthcare support programme to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. Our experience of providing critical medical facilities in Guinea to fight the Ebola epidemic prepared us well to address the urgent healthcare facilities we now need in Russia, especially in small, remote cities where there is often a lack of access to the latest medical equipment.

"RUSAL has donated more than $105 million (eight billion Russian Ruble) in the fight against COVID-19 since March 2020. But it is much more than a financial contribution - this is about creating a lasting legacy of giving back to those communities across the globe which really matter to us and providing care to the people who need it most."

RUSAL (www.rusal.com) is a leader in the global aluminium industry and a leading low-carbon aluminium producer. In 2020, the Company accounted for about 5.8% of global production of aluminium, 6.5% of alumina production and 44% of RUSAL's production accounts for value added products. RUSAL's offices are operating in 20 countries all over the world and across 5 continents. The carbon footprint of the Company's low-carbon aluminium ALLOW is 5 times lower than the industry's average (Scope 1 and 2, at the smelter). RUSAL common stock is traded on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (trade code - 486). RUSAL's ordinary shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (trade code - RUAL).

