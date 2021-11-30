Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 30.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc: Breaking News am Dienstag! Rallyetrigger und massiver Ausbruch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
30.11.2021 | 12:29
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Solid Försäkringsaktiebolag on Nasdaq Stockholm (233/21)

On request of Solid Försäkringsaktiebolag, company registration number
516401-8482, Nasdaq Stockholm has admitted the company's shares to trading on
Nasdaq Stockholm with effect from December 1, 2021. 

Note that, contrary to what was noted in Exchange Notice 228/21, the shares
will be listed on the small cap market segment (not mid cap). 

As per today's date the company has a total of 20,000,000 shares.

Short Name:               SFAB          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 20,000,000       
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN Code:               SE0017082548      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book id:             241465         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Clearing:                CCP Cleared       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Segment:                Small cap        
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             STO Equities CCP/182  
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size Table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC:                  XSTO          
----------------------------------------------------------------



ICB Classification:

Industry code:   30 Financials 
---------------------------------
Supersector code: 3030 Insurance
---------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing
Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.