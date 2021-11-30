Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Solid Försäkringsaktiebolag on Nasdaq Stockholm (233/21)

On request of Solid Försäkringsaktiebolag, company registration number 516401-8482, Nasdaq Stockholm has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm with effect from December 1, 2021. Note that, contrary to what was noted in Exchange Notice 228/21, the shares will be listed on the small cap market segment (not mid cap). As per today's date the company has a total of 20,000,000 shares. Short Name: SFAB ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 20,000,000 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0017082548 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 241465 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared ---------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Small cap ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO ---------------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 30 Financials --------------------------------- Supersector code: 3030 Insurance --------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB