First North Denmark: Relesys A/S - admittance to trading on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Denmark

Please be informed that Relesys A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Denmark as per 1 December 2021. Name: Relesys ------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0061680436 ------------------------------------------------------- Short name: RELE ------------------------------------------------------- Volume: 51,040,000 shares ------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 36432772 ------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.01 ------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North Denmark / 100 ------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------- Mic code: DSME ------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 239998 ------------------------------------------------------- ICB-klassifikation: Industry Supersector ------------------------------ 10 Technology 1010 Technology ------------------------------ For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1029955