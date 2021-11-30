ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Notice of Results
PR Newswire
London, November 30
Ashtead Group plc
30thNovember 2021
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC
Announcement of Q2 Results
Ashtead Group plc announces that its second quarter results for the period ended 31stOctober 2021 will be announced on 7thDecember 2021.
A live webcast of the analyst and investor presentation will be broadcast from 09.00am in the morning via the investor centre on the Company's website.
Further enquiries:
Ashtead Group plc
Will Shaw - 0207 726 9700
Maitland
James McFarlane - 0207 379 5151
