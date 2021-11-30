NeoGenomics, Inc.: NeoGenomics To Participate In The Stephens Annual Investment Conference 2021

FT. MYERS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2021 / NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO), a leading provider of cancer-focused genetic testing services and global oncology contract research services, today announced that Mark Mallon, Chief Executive Officer, Bill Bonello, President - Informatics Division, and Doug Brown, Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer will be presenting at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference 2021 held in Nashville, Tennessee on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 9:00am CT.

The presentation will be webcast live and accessible online via the investors section of the Company's website, www.neogenomics.com.

About NeoGenomics, Inc.

NeoGenomics, Inc. specializes in cancer genetics testing and information services, providing one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus in the world for physicians to help them diagnose and treat cancer. The Company's Pharma Services Division serves pharmaceutical clients in clinical trials and drug development.

NeoGenomics is committed to connecting patients with life altering therapies and trials. We believe that, together, with our partners, we can help patients with cancer today and the next person diagnosed tomorrow. In carrying out these commitments, NeoGenomics adheres to all relevant data protection laws, provides transparency and choice to patients regarding the handling and use of their data through our Notice of Privacy Practices, and has invested in leading technologies to ensure the data we maintain is secured at all times.

Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics operates CAP accredited and CLIA certified laboratories in Fort Myers and Tampa, Florida; Aliso Viejo, Carlsbad and San Diego, California; Research Triangle Park, North Carolina; Houston, Texas; Atlanta, Georgia; Nashville, Tennessee; and CAP accredited laboratories in Cambridge, United Kingdom; Rolle, Switzerland; and Singapore. NeoGenomics serves the needs of pathologists, oncologists, academic centers, hospital systems, pharmaceutical firms, integrated service delivery networks, and managed care organizations throughout the United States, and pharmaceutical firms in Europe and Asia.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "could," "would," "may," "will," "believe," "estimate," "forecast," "goal," "project," "plan," "potential" and other words of similar meaning. These forward looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as the result of the Company's ability to continue gaining new customers, respond to the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak, offer new types of tests, integrate its acquisitions and otherwise implement its business plan, as well as additional factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 25, 2021, as such information has been updated in subsequent SEC filings. As a result, this press release should be read in conjunction with the Company's periodic filings with the SEC. NeoGenomics routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the "Investor Relations" section of its website at www.neogenomics.com. The Company encourages investors and potential investors to consult the NeoGenomics website regularly for important information about NeoGenomics.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date such statements are made (unless another date is indicated) and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. While the Company may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

