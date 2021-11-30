Resgreen Group International, Inc.: Resgreen Group Initiates the Assembly Process for 10 PullBuddy Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Units

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, MI / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2021 / Resgreen Group International (OTC PINK:RGGI), a leading mobile robot company, announced today the delivery of vital components necessary to commence with the assembly of 10 PullBuddy units. PullBuddy is RGGI's flagship Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV).

"We are proud to announce that as essential components necessary for the construction of PullBuddy vehicles arrive, RGGI is ramping up efforts to produce our first 10 units. We are examining other parts suppliers in order to further streamline our process with a reduction in assembly time and production costs." said Parsh Patel, CEO of Resgreen Group International. "The interest that has been expressed after our demonstration at the Assembly Show in Rosemont, Illinois October 26th through the 28th has confirmed the growing need for automated material handling vehicles and traffic monitoring systems such as PullBuddy and Botway Express."

PullBuddy is a modernized and updated version of legacy tried-and-true AGVs that encompasses Industry 4.0 capabilities, including the integration of various new technologies such as state-of-the-art software and control mechanisms. The AGV vehicle has a standard payload capacity of 1,000 Kg and a top speed of 5 Km/hr.

RGGI is a leading developer of Artificial Intelligence Robotics (AIRs), Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), and Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs). RGGI's highly skilled engineers have years of experience in the material handling and robotics industries, which has led to significant intellectual property for the company.

RGGI also provides consulting services including backend operational oversight, material handling assessment, work-flow analysis, and steady state yield management using artificial intelligence, technology, and management systems. For more information visit http://resgreengroup.com .

Contact:

Sarah Carlson

scarlson@companystorytellers.com

Contact:

Resgreen Group International, Inc.

Parsh Patel, President and CEO

Phone: 586.265.2376

Email: info@resgreengroup.com

SOURCE: Resgreen Group International, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/675138/Resgreen-Group-Initiates-the-Assembly-Process-for-10-PullBuddy-Automated-Guided-Vehicle-AGV-Units