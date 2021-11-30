Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 30, 2021) - IAMGOLD Corporation (TSX: IMG) (NYSE: IAG) ("IAMGOLD" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from its 2021 exploration infill drilling program completed at the Diakha deposit on its wholly owned Diakha-Siribaya Gold project located in western Mali along the borders with Senegal and Guinea.

Highlights include:

Diamond Drill Holes (refer to Table 1 below)

12 meters ("m") at 9.32 grams per tonne gold ("g/t Au") in drill hole SRD21-284 from 284 m including 3 m at 27.15 g/t Au from 284 m

in drill hole SRD21-284 from 284 m including 13 m at 11.20 g/t Au in drill hole SRD21-303 from 277 m including 2 m at 67.98 g/t Au from 279 m

in drill hole SRD21-303 from 277 m including 10 m at 11.70 g/t Au in drill hole SRD21-305 from 164 m including 4 m at 27.63 g/t Au from 169 m

in drill hole SRD21-305 from 164 m including 17 m at 2.17 g/t Au in drill hole SRD21-300 from 177 m, followed by a separate interval of: 20 m at 5.47 g/t Au from 269 m including 7 m at 11.74 g/t Au from 282 m

in drill hole SRD21-300 from 177 m, followed by a separate interval of: 20 m at 5.40 g/t Au in drill hole SRD21-308 from 108 m including 1 m at 69.34 g/t Au from 114 m

in drill hole SRD21-308 from 108 m including 13 m at 4.12 g/t Au in drill hole SRD21-307 from 224 m including 1 m at 17.40 g/t Au from 225 m and 2 m at 13.40 g/t Au from 233 m

in drill hole SRD21-307 from 224 m including 15 m at 3.91 g/t Au in drill hole SRD21-311 from 242 m including 3 m at 13.06 g/t Au from 246 m and 1 m at 11.40 g/t Au from 251 m

in drill hole SRD21-311 from 242 m including

Reverse Circulation ("RC") Drill Holes (refer to Table 2 below)

16 m at 14.00 g/t Au in drill hole SRD21-891 from 89 m including 3 m at 41.95 g/t Au from 99 m

in drill hole SRD21-891 from 89 m including 20 m at 1.97 g/t Au in drill hole SRD21-883 from 43 m, including 1 m at 21.89 g/t Au from 48 m, followed by a separate interval of: 27 m at 2.12 g/t Au from 75 m including 3 m at 6.52 g/t Au from 76 m and 1m at 21.31 g/t Au from 101 m

in drill hole SRD21-883 from 43 m, including 12 m at 4.19 g/t Au in drill hole SRD21-889 from 108 m including 2 m at 18.84 g/t Au from 117 m

in drill hole SRD21-889 from 108 m including 32 m at 1.97 g/t Au in drill hole SRD21-907 from 88 m including 1 m at 16.40 g/t Au from 89 m

in drill hole SRD21-907 from 88 m including 11 m at 4.96 g/t Au in drill hole SRD21-848 from 55 m including 1 m at 39.80 g/t Au from 65 m

in drill hole SRD21-848 from 55 m including 24 m at 2.23 g/t Au in drill hole SRD21-882 from 43 m including 2 m at 17.01 g/t Au from 54 m

in drill hole SRD21-882 from 43 m including

Craig MacDougall, Executive Vice President, Growth for IAMGOLD, stated: "We are very pleased with the results of our 2021 exploration program, which have helped to demonstrate continuity of mineralization between previously completed drill holes and better delineate the distribution and controls on high grade mineralized structures within the known resource."

"The data from this program will help improve the current deposit model and support the completion of an updated mineral resources estimation as we continue to advance towards our objective of increasing total indicated resources to above 1.5 million ounces."

In 2021, the Company completed a combined 19,952 meters in 131 diamond and RC drill holes with 22,328 assay samples (including QA/QC samples) submitted for analysis. The main objective of the drilling program was to infill and increase confidence in the current resources estimate for the Diakha deposit.

Diakha-Siribaya Gold Project

The Diakha-Siribaya project is wholly-owned by IAMGOLD and consists of eight contiguous exploration permits which cover a total area of 596.5 square kilometres, located in the Kédougou-Kéniéba inlier of the West African Craton region of western Mali along the borders with Senegal and Guinea.

Gold mineralization is hosted within highly prospective, Birimian-aged metasedimentary, volcanic and intrusive rocks proximal to the Senegal-Mali Shear Zone. At Diakha, the largest deposit discovered to date, gold mineralization occurs within an albitized sandstone unit similar to that hosting IAMGOLD's Boto Gold deposit located approximately 10 kilometres to the north along strike.

The current mineral resources estimate for the Diakha deposit (on a 100% basis using a $1,500 per ounce gold price) comprises 15.9 million tonnes of indicated resources averaging 1.20 grams of gold per tonne for 615,300 ounces of gold and 18.2 million tonnes of inferred resources averaging 1.62 grams of gold per tonne for 947,500 ounces (see news releases dated January 30, 2019 and February 17, 2021).

Next Steps

The drilling data from the 2021 exploration program is currently being incorporated into a revised deposit model to support the completion of an updated mineral resources estimate targeted for completion in the first half of 2022.







Figure 1 - Diakha-Siribaya - Diakha deposit drill hole surface plan and highlighted 2021 assays

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6077/105661_219a68a1247b3952_001full.jpg







Figure 2 - Diakha-Siribaya - Diakha deposit longitudinal section and highlighted 2021 assay results

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6077/105661_219a68a1247b3952_002full.jpg

Table 1 - Diakha Drilling Results - 2021 Diamond Drilling Program Hole No. UTM WGS84 Zone 29N AZ DIP EOH From To Core Interval (1) Au (2)

Easting Northing Elevation (°) (°) (m) (m) (m) (m) (g/t) SRD21-275 240663 1369113 158 113 -58 320.0 163.0 165.0 2.0 3.33













196.0 214.0 18.0 1.51 including











201.0 205.0 4.0 3.94













267.0 270.0 3.0 6.54 including











268.0 270.0 2.0 9.04 SRD21-276 240660 1369062 161 115 -52 301.0 134.0 137.0 3.0 0.80













252.0 256.0 4.0 6.98 including











255.0 256.0 1.0 18.57 SRD21-277 240670 1369218 161 115 -59 350.0 152.0 155.0 3.0 17.89 including











153.0 154.0 1.0 50.15 SRD21-278 240622 1369134 157 115 -59 270.0 214.0 223.0 9.0 9.16 including











216.0 217.0 1.0 23.10 including











219.0 223.0 4.0 11.82 SRD21-279 240583 1369100 156 115 -55 323.0 303.0 305.0 2.0 3.10 SRD21-280 240598 1369254 158 115 -61 320.0 277.0 282.0 5.0 3.71 SRD21-281 240586 1369205 158 115 -60 338.1 291.0 294.0 3.0 2.27 SRD21-282 240642 1369293 160 115 -59 295.5 171.0 174.0 3.0 3.54 SRD21-283 240757 1369071 169 115 -58 218.0 143.0 151.0 8.0 8.15 including











144.0 147.0 3.0 10.57 including











148.0 151.0 3.0 10.81













157.0 162.0 5.0 1.33













197.0 207.0 10.0 1.04 SRD21-284 240718 1369254 163 115 -61 325.0 203.0 207.0 4.0 2.26 including











206.0 207.0 1.0 6.20













226.0 233.0 7.0 2.01 including











226.0 227.0 1.0 9.22













239.0 252.0 13.0 1.72 including











250.0 252.0 2.0 8.35













284.0 296.0 12.0 9.32 including











284.0 287.0 3.0 27.15













303.0 305.0 2.0 6.89 SRD21-285 240691 1368948 159 115 -49 240.0 46.0 48.0 2.0 1.21













170.0 183.0 13.0 1.92 including











176.0 180.0 4.0 4.46













198.0 206.0 8.0 1.75 including











200.0 201.0 1.0 4.21













223.0 225.0 2.0 0.55 SRD21-286 240765 1369234 165 115 -60 255.0 23.0 26.0 3.0 0.87













124.0 128.0 4.0 2.20













134.0 149.0 15.0 1.22 including











138.0 139.0 1.0 7.41













217.0 225.0 8.0 1.42 SRD21-287 240684 1368614 157 115 -61 160.0 148.0 151.0 3.0 0.89 SRD21-288 240968 1369139 194 115 -70 200.0 50.0 54.0 4.0 0.55













177.0 186.0 9.0 2.33 including











177.0 179.0 2.0 5.98













196.0 199.0 3.0 0.93 SRD21-289 240794 1368833 166 115 -54 140.0 73.0 75.0 2.0 1.86













112.0 116.0 4.0 0.96 SRD21-290 240875 1369291 170 115 -64 155.0 36.0 40.0 4.0 0.98













66.0 68.0 2.0 0.86













85.0 90.0 5.0 2.73 SRD21-291 240769 1368902 178 115 -50 187.8 61.0 63.0 2.0 1.20 SRD21-292 240934 1369095 203 115 -63 220.0 33.0 52.0 19.0 1.09 SRD21-293 240774 1368954 183 115 -76 207.5 29.0 36.0 7.0 2.75 including











30.0 31.0 1.0 13.62













133.0 150.0 17.0 2.75 including











133.0 134.0 1.0 5.56 including











145.0 146.0 1.0 6.78 SRD21-294 240956 1369031 205 115 -63 181.0 104.0 111.0 7.0 2.36 including











109.0 110.0 1.0 7.31













150.0 168.0 18.0 1.88 including











154.0 158.0 4.0 5.50 SRD21-295 240994 1369347 177 115 -68 169.8 113.0 116.0 3.0 2.55 SRD21-296 240844 1369193 173 115 -59 180.0 89.0 95.0 6.0 0.70 SRD21-297 241004 1369452 175 115 -66 180.0 35.0 37.0 2.0 2.85













52.0 56.0 4.0 0.87













117.0 119.0 2.0 0.98 SRD21-298 240844 1369253 171 115 -51 184.6 95.0 97.0 2.0 1.93













102.0 112.0 10.0 1.18 including











104.0 105.0 1.0 8.55 SRD21-299 240840 1369527 164 115 -60 180.0 1.0 3.0 2.0 0.70













21.0 25.0 4.0 0.70













80.0 90.0 10.0 1.04













123.0 125.0 2.0 1.99













136.0 140.0 4.0 2.51 including











137.0 138.0 1.0 6.00 SRD21-300 240738 1369301 163 115 -58 298.0 58.0 63.0 5.0 1.53













177.0 194.0 17.0 2.17 including











178.0 180.0 2.0 6.40 including











191.0 192.0 1.0 6.85













269.0 289.0 20.0 5.47 including











277.0 278.0 1.0 11.67 including











282.0 289.0 7.0 11.74













294.0 298.0 4.0 0.86 SRD21-301 240754 1369539 161 115 -55 180.0 7.0 10.0 3.0 0.72













75.0 78.0 3.0 1.54













178.0 180.0 2.0 5.23 SRD21-302 240739 1369520 161 115 -64 280.0 30.0 32.0 2.0 0.60













78.0 86.0 8.0 0.63













94.0 96.0 2.0 1.62













104.0 111.0 7.0 0.65













234.0 236.0 2.0 0.73













267.0 271.0 4.0 0.76 SRD21-303 240698 1369321 161 115 -65 366.4 277.0 290.0 13.0 11.20 including











279.0 281.0 2.0 67.98













323.0 333.0 10.0 1.83 including











327.0 328.0 1.0 10.40













350.0 352.0 2.0 1.38 SRD21-304 240651 1369561 158 115 -61 390.7 2.0 5.0 3.0 0.70













60.0 62.0 2.0 0.68













119.0 121.0 2.0 1.89













184.0 204.0 20.0 0.81













208.0 210.0 2.0 1.08













224.0 227.0 3.0 1.53













340.0 344.0 4.0 3.05













350.0 371.0 21.0 1.79 including











353.0 354.0 1.0 22.49 SRD21-305 240735 1369329 162 115 -55 211.8 56.0 59.0 3.0 2.77 including











57.0 58.0 1.0 5.18













164.0 174.0 10.0 11.70 including











169.0 173.0 4.0 27.63













195.0 200.0 5.0 1.22 SRD21-306 240655 1369453 159 115 -62 390.0 228.0 246.0 18.0 0.55













309.0 312.0 3.0 0.63













339.0 341.0 2.0 3.28 SRD21-307 240763 1369453 163 115 -52 247.8 51.0 69.0 18.0 0.60













90.0 92.0 2.0 0.99













100.0 110.0 10.0 1.11 including











107.0 108.0 1.0 5.90













144.0 156.0 12.0 0.76













224.0 237.0 13.0 4.12 including











225.0 226.0 1.0 17.40 including











233.0 235.0 2.0 13.40 SRD21-308 240755 1369322 163 115 -55 184.8 91.0 102.0 11.0 0.58













108.0 128.0 20.0 5.40 including











114.0 115.0 1.0 69.34













143.0 152.0 9.0 1.03













173.0 180.0 7.0 1.33 SRD21-309 240742 1369352 162 115 -58 195.5 45.0 56.0 11.0 0.92 SRD21-310 240776 1369313 164 115 -55 170.0 16.0 18.0 2.0 0.72













76.0 98.0 22.0 2.07 including











76.0 79.0 3.0 8.49 SRD21-311 240735 1369630 161 115 -56 300.0 26.0 31.0 5.0 0.76













83.0 86.0 3.0 3.36













158.0 160.0 2.0 2.29













182.0 186.0 4.0 0.64













242.0 257.0 15.0 3.91 including











246.0 249.0 3.0 13.06 including











251.0 252.0 1.0 11.40













263.0 267.0 4.0 1.44 SRD21-312 240937 1369535 172 115 -45 92.0 28.0 30.0 2.0 2.01













61.0 63.0 2.0 0.63 SRD21-313 240679 1369659 158 115 -61 371.0 13.0 15.0 2.0 1.44













120.0 122.0 2.0 2.72













133.0 135.0 2.0 1.94













142.0 148.0 6.0 2.25













235.0 257.0 22.0 0.59













280.0 285.0 5.0 18.73













304.0 306.0 2.0 6.27 SRD21-314 240848 1369643 162 115 -61 200.0 134.0 140.0 6.0 2.00 including











139.0 140.0 1.0 8.46 SRD21-315 240673 1369711 156 115 -56 360.6 111.0 119.0 8.0 0.62













152.0 154.0 2.0 7.44













250.0 255.0 5.0 8.41













286.0 289.0 3.0 1.20 SRD21-316 240616 1369743 154 114 -59 411.3 166.0 177.0 11.0 1.05













191.0 193.0 2.0 1.08













240.0 243.0 3.0 2.83 SRD21-317 240881 1369672 162 116 -69 180.0 67.0 76.0 9.0 4.22 including











75.0 76.0 1.0 21.25













127.0 130.0 3.0 3.84













140.0 144.0 4.0 1.51

Notes:

The true widths of intersections are unknown at this time, but are interpreted to approximate the reported downhole lengths. Drillhole intercepts are calculated using a minimum downhole length of two (2) meters, a cut-off grade of 0.5 g/t gold, and may include up to four (4) metres of internal dilution. Assays are reported uncut, but high grade sub-intervals are highlighted.

Table 2 - Diakha Drilling Results - 2021 RC Drilling Program Hole No. UTM WGS84 Zone 29N AZ DIP EOH From To Core Interval (1) Au (2)

Easting Northing Elevation (°) (°) (m) (m) (m) (m) (g/t) SRC21-841 240799 1368401 164 115 -58 108 47.0 49.0 2.0 0.54













97.0 102.0 5.0 0.58 SRC21-842 240818 1368443 162 115 -59 84 37.0 40.0 3.0 1.07













47.0 51.0 4.0 1.18 SRC21-843 240777 1368459 161 115 -59 142 33.0 41.0 8.0 0.99













115.0 124.0 9.0 1.04 SRC21-844 240748 1368410 166 115 -59 120 98.0 100.0 2.0 0.57 SRC21-845 No Significant results SRC21-846 No Significant results SRC21-847 240720 1368548 158 115 -53 150 76.0 87.0 11.0 0.98













97.0 99.0 2.0 0.93













140.0 142.0 2.0 1.14 SRC21-848 240764 1368528 159 115 -54 120 55.0 66.0 11.0 4.96 Including











65.0 66.0 1.0 39.80













80.0 83.0 3.0 0.82 SRC21-849 240730 1368593 158 115 -61 102 57.0 59.0 2.0 0.67













87.0 90.0 3.0 0.57 SRC21-850 No Significant results SRC21-851 No Significant results SRC21-852 240535 1368735 155 115 -60 108 72.0 75.0 3.0 0.54













82.0 84.0 2.0 1.39 SRC21-853 240531 1368791 153 115 -60 120 69.0 73.0 4.0 1.40













78.0 80.0 2.0 0.68













85.0 87.0 2.0 2.21 SRC21-854 240572 1368772 153 115 -60 84 56.0 58.0 2.0 1.49













66.0 68.0 2.0 2.86 SRC21-855 240508 1368855 152 115 -60 132 108.0 110.0 2.0 0.87 SRC21-856 240545 1368894 153 115 -60 114 52.0 54.0 2.0 11.41













62.0 68.0 6.0 0.58 SRC21-857 240524 1368962 153 115 -55 126 72.0 79.0 7.0 1.24













101.0 106.0 5.0 0.99 SRC21-858 240690 1368661 157 115 -61 146 137.0 145.0 8.0 1.54 Including











138.0 139.0 1.0 6.02 SRC21-859 240735 1368640 156 115 -58 96 44.0 52.0 8.0 1.02













74.0 78.0 4.0 7.49 Including











77.0 78.0 1.0 20.11 SRC21-860 240749 1368682 153 106 -59 102 32.0 52.0 20.0 0.95













70.0 72.0 2.0 1.80 SRC21-861 No Significant results SRC21-862 240829 1368595 155 115 -61 78 59.0 74.0 15.0 0.85 SRC21-863 240833 1368650 150 115 -62 72 18.0 21.0 3.0 0.57 SRC21-864 No Significant results SRC21-865 240832 1368688 148 102 -58 66 23.0 28.0 5.0 1.05













56.0 58.0 2.0 2.05 SRC21-866 240798 1368706 148 102 -60 108 7.0 13.0 6.0 0.80 SRC21-867 240757 1368740 148 115 -60 108 34.0 42.0 8.0 1.12













71.0 75.0 4.0 1.41 SRC21-868 240797 1369300 166 115 -55 138 129.0 131.0 2.0 5.32 SRC21-869 240817 1369289 167 115 -55 120 5.0 7.0 2.0 6.06













89.0 91.0 2.0 1.36 SRC21-870 240798 1369325 166 115 -57 142 29.0 42.0 13.0 0.81













55.0 61.0 6.0 1.24













69.0 84.0 15.0 0.74













102.0 105.0 3.0 4.19













131.0 135.0 4.0 2.58 SRC21-871 No Significant results SRC21-872 240850 1369084 186 115 -55 132 46.0 50.0 4.0 4.20 Including











49.0 50.0 1.0 12.80 SRC21-873 240861 1368857 196 115 -69 132 67.0 69.0 2.0 1.61 SRC21-874 240983 1368968 205 115 -61 132 63.0 84.0 21.0 1.17 Including











73.0 74.0 1.0 9.48 SRC21-875 241002 1369013 206 115 -66 132 52.0 56.0 4.0 3.28 SRC21-876 241069 1369034 208 115 -55 72 22.0 25.0 3.0 4.42 SRC21-877 241043 1369105 208 115 -70 124 74.0 81.0 7.0 1.55 SRC21-878 241086 1369085 209 115 -55 66 15.0 19.0 4.0 3.03 SRC21-879 241074 1369199 210 115 -84 126 72.0 74.0 2.0 1.94













88.0 96.0 8.0 0.97













101.0 117.0 16.0 0.82 SRC21-880 241018 1369228 191 115 -63 144 52.0 65.0 13.0 1.26













80.0 85.0 5.0 0.51 SRC21-881 240879 1369345 169 115 -59 132 38.0 41.0 3.0 1.05













57.0 65.0 8.0 6.25 Including











58.0 59.0 1.0 43.34













116.0 119.0 3.0 1.57 SRC21-882 240831 1369370 166 115 -60 120 26.0 34.0 8.0 0.85













43.0 67.0 24.0 2.23 Including











54.0 56.0 2.0 17.01













81.0 87.0 6.0 0.75













102.0 104.0 2.0 3.72 SRC21-883 240837 1369421 166 115 -63 120 17.0 21.0 4.0 1.23













43.0 63.0 20.0 1.97 Including











48.0 49.0 1.0 21.89













75.0 102.0 27.0 2.12 Including











76.0 79.0 3.0 6.52 Including











101.0 102.0 1.0 21.31 SRC21-884 240886 1369395 168 115 -60 132 56.0 58.0 2.0 27.72













84.0 86.0 2.0 0.59 SRC21-885 240990 1369403 173 115 -60 162 113.0 131.0 18.0 1.60 Including











123.0 124.0 1.0 7.58 SRC21-886 241036 1369269 192 115 -55 120 22.0 30.0 8.0 1.05













62.0 70.0 8.0 0.57













90.0 94.0 4.0 0.84 SRC21-887 241042 1369435 179 115 -60 120 39.0 44.0 5.0 0.85













62.0 68.0 6.0 2.10 Including











63.0 64.0 1.0 5.87













116.0 120.0 4.0 1.11 SRC21-888 240910 1369441 169 115 -61 90 10.0 17.0 7.0 1.09













24.0 45.0 21.0 2.43 Including











30.0 31.0 1.0 8.96 Including











36.0 37.0 1.0 20.34 SRC21-889 240854 1369466 166 115 -60 150 8.0 12.0 4.0 0.80













57.0 63.0 6.0 2.69 Including











60.0 62.0 2.0 6.83













80.0 86.0 6.0 3.30 Including











83.0 84.0 1.0 14.34













108.0 120.0 12.0 4.19 Including











117.0 119.0 2.0 18.84













130.0 147.0 17.0 2.08 Including











144.0 145.0 1.0 8.96 SRC21-890 240836 1369506 164 115 -55 108 3.0 14.0 11.0 1.61 Including











8.0 9.0 1.0 9.24













40.0 42.0 2.0 0.81













52.0 59.0 7.0 0.57













76.0 84.0 8.0 0.61 SRC21-891 240795 1369523 163 115 -55 150 89.0 105.0 16.0 14.00













99.0 102.0 3.0 41.95 SRC21-892 240929 1369653 166 115 -58 126 0.0 2.0 2.0 1.13













9.0 11.0 2.0 0.66













70.0 72.0 2.0 1.16













78.0 82.0 4.0 0.77













86.0 92.0 6.0 0.88













103.0 119.0 16.0 1.03 SRC21-893 241014 1370109 155 115 -55 66 30.0 32.0 2.0 1.67 SRC21-894 240972 1370127 155 115 -55 120 105.0 108.0 3.0 0.93 SRC21-895 240964 1370025 156 115 -56 102 62.0 66.0 4.0 2.54













81.0 85.0 4.0 0.57 SRC21-896 240923 1369873 159 115 -59 84 49.0 51.0 2.0 3.95













68.0 77.0 9.0 1.12 SRC21-897 240824 1370088 157 115 -58 54 2.0 6.0 4.0 0.75













11.0 21.0 10.0 0.63













33.0 47.0 14.0 1.09 SRC21-898 No Significant results SRC21-899 240836 1369973 160 115 -58 90 1.0 6.0 5.0 0.55 SRC21-900 240827 1369919 161 115 -57 78 0.0 3.0 3.0 0.73 SRC21-901 No significant results SRC21-902 240734 1369963 158 115 -60 138 47.0 50.0 3.0 0.89 SRC21-903 240727 1369908 158 115 -58 138 8.0 12.0 4.0 10.24













40.0 45.0 5.0 0.72













113.0 116.0 3.0 0.50 SRC21-904 240508 1369980 148 115 -55 96 18.0 32.0 14.0 1.37













52.0 56.0 4.0 0.81













61.0 66.0 5.0 3.96 Including











62.0 63.0 1.0 15.61 SRC21-905 240792 1369991 160 115 -58 120 0.0 5.0 5.0 0.64













45.0 53.0 8.0 1.06













74.0 76.0 2.0 1.55 SRC21-906 240821 1370028 159 115 -62 78 0.0 9.0 9.0 0.76 SRC21-907 240775 1370050 158 115 -63 120 42.0 44.0 2.0 0.70













82.0 84.0 2.0 1.67













88.0 120.0 32.0 1.97 Including











89.0 90.0 1.0 16.40 SRC21-908 240732 1370069 156 115 -62 60 6.0 8.0 2.0 0.81 SRC21-909 No Significant results SRC21-910 240471 1370748 141 115 -55 102 52.0 63.0 11.0 1.02 SRC21-911 240509 1370732 141 115 -55 72 21.0 26.0 5.0 1.23













35.0 42.0 7.0 0.61













54.0 59.0 5.0 1.03 SRC21-912 240721 1370133 154 115 -54 72 24.0 27.0 3.0 1.18 SRC21-913 240481 1370636 151 115 -60 100 58.0 61.0 3.0 0.87













74.0 83.0 9.0 0.64 SRC21-914 240687 1370153 151 115 -58 120 6.0 8.0 2.0 1.41













17.0 20.0 3.0 0.76













31.0 37.0 6.0 0.57













58.0 60.0 2.0 0.79













82.0 87.0 5.0 1.18













93.0 96.0 3.0 1.84 SRC21-915 240763 1370169 156 115 -59 102 14.0 16.0 2.0 0.84 SRC21-916 240494 1370690 149 115 -73 108 50.0 60.0 10.0 1.53 Including











51.0 52.0 1.0 7.76













84.0 86.0 2.0 1.99 SRC21-917 240518 1370620 151 115 -59 72 25.0 27.0 2.0 1.23













42.0 51.0 9.0 1.05 SRC21-918 No Significant results SRC21-919 240567 1370313 142 115 -60 42 0.0 5.0 5.0 0.95













10.0 19.0 9.0 0.88 SRC21-920 240717 1370190 151 114 -59 108 19.0 24.0 5.0 0.52













56.0 65.0 9.0 0.90 SRC21-921 No Significant results SRC21-922 240717 1370190 151 113 -60 84 25.0 27.0 2.0 0.92













42.0 46.0 4.0 1.06













51.0 54.0 3.0 1.18 SRC21-923 240712 1370245 154 114 60 126 34.0 37.0 3.0 0.82













42.0 48.0 6.0 0.60













112.0 116.0 4.0 1.10 SRC21-924 240788 1370268 156 115 -58 60 1.0 4.0 3.0 0.66













10.0 35.0 25.0 0.76













39.0 43.0 4.0 0.58 SRC21-925 No Significant results SRC21-926 240813 1370309 155 112 -60 42 0.0 10.0 10.0 0.82 SRC21-927 No Significant results SRC21-928 240802 1370373 155 115 -58 90 53.0 56.0 3.0 0.63

Notes:

The true widths of intersections are unknown at this time, but are interpreted to approximate the reported downhole lengths. Drillhole intercepts are calculated using a minimum downhole length of two (2) meters, a cut-off grade of 0.5 g/t gold, and may include up to four (4) metres of internal dilution. Assays are reported uncut, but high grade sub-intervals are highlighted.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by, but not limited to, the use of the words "may", "will", "should", "would", "continue", "expect", "expected", "budget", "forecast", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "appear" "plan", "schedule", "guidance", "outlook", "potential", "plans", "targeted", "focused", or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, differences in the mineral content within the material identified as mineral resources or mineral reserves from that predicted, the failure to accurately estimate mineral resources or mineral reserves, unexpected increases in capital expenditures, operating expenditures and exploration expenditures, changes in development or mining plans due to changes in logistical, technical or other factors, the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations, changes in world gold markets and other risks disclosed in IAMGOLD's most recent Form 40-F/Annual Information Form on file with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml and Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com, which are incorporated herein. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by applicable law.

CAUTIONARY NOTE TO U.S. INVESTORS REGARDING DISCLOSURE OF MINERAL RESERVE AND MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATES

The mineral resource and reserve estimates contained in this news release have been prepared in accordance with NI 43-101. These standards are similar to those used by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") Industry Guide No. 7, as interpreted by the SEC staff. However, the definitions in NI 43-101 differ in certain respects from those under Industry Guide 7. Accordingly, mineral resource and reserve information contained in this news release may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by United States companies. Under the SEC's Industry Guide 7, mineralization may not be classified as a "reserve" unless the determination has been made that the mineralization could be economically and legally produced or extracted at the time the reserve determination is made.

As a result of the adoption of amendments to the SEC's disclosure rules (the "SEC Modernization Rules"), which more closely align its disclosure requirements and policies for mining properties with current industry and global regulatory practices and standards, including NI 43-101, and which became effective on February 25, 2019, the SEC now recognizes estimates of "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources." In addition, the SEC has amended definitions of "proven mineral reserves" and "probable mineral reserves" in its amended rules, with definitions that are substantially similar to those used in NI 43-101. Issuers must begin to comply with the SEC Modernization Rules in their first fiscal year beginning on or after January 1, 2021, though Canadian issuers that report in the United States using the Multijurisdictional Disclosure System ("MJDS") may still use NI 43-101 rather than the SEC Modernization Rules when using the SEC's MJDS registration statement and annual report forms.

United States investors are cautioned that while the SEC now recognizes "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources" under the SEC Modernization Rules, investors should not assume that any part or all of the mineral deposits in these categories will ever be converted into a higher category of mineral resources or into mineral reserves. These terms have a great amount of uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. Under Canadian regulations, estimates of inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies, except in limited circumstances.

Investors are cautioned not to assume that any "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources", or "inferred mineral resources" that the Company reports in this news release are or will be economically or legally mineable. Further, "inferred mineral resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that any part or all of an inferred mineral resource will ever be upgraded to a higher category.

QUALIFIED PERSONS, TECHNICAL INFORMATION AND QUALITY CONTROL NOTES

The drilling results contained in this news release have been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Philippe Biron, P. Geo., Regional Senior Geologist, West Africa for IAMGOLD responsible for the supervision of the preparation, verification and review of the technical information in this release. Mr. Biron is a "qualified person" (a "QP") for the purposes of NI 43-101 with respect to the technical information being reported on in this release.

The information in this news release was reviewed and approved by Craig MacDougall, P.Geo., Executive Vice President, Growth for IAMGOLD. Mr. MacDougall is a QP for the purposes of NI 43-101. The technical information has been included herein with the consent and prior review of the above noted QPs.

The sampling of, and assay data from, drill core and RC chips are monitored through the implementation of a quality assurance/quality control program designed to follow industry best practice. Rock chips from RC drilling are collected at the rig site, at one meter intervals, under the direct supervision of IAMGOLD geologists and field technicians. Samples are riffle split to obtain two 3 kilogram samples. One sample is retained for reference purposes and the other is sent for assay. Drill core (HQ and NQ size) samples were selected by the IAMGOLD geologists and sawn in half with a diamond saw at the project site, drill core sample intervals are systematically one meter in length. Half of the core is retained at the site for reference purposes, while the other half is sent to the laboratory for prep and analysis.

The samples were assayed at the SGS Minerals Analytical Laboratory in Bamako, Mali, using a standard fire assay with a 50-gram charge and an Atomic Absorption finish (FAA505). All samples returning values greater than 10.0 grams per tonne of gold were re-assayed using a gravimetric finish (FAG505).

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD is a mid-tier gold mining company operating in three regions globally: North America, South America and West Africa. Within these regions the Company is developing high potential mining districts that encompass operating mines and construction, development and exploration projects. The Company's operating mines include Essakane in Burkina Faso, Rosebel (including Saramacca) in Suriname and Westwood in Canada. A solid base of strategic assets is complemented by the Côté Gold construction project in Canada, the Boto Gold development project in Senegal, as well as greenfield and brownfield exploration projects in various countries located in the Americas and West Africa.

IAMGOLD employs approximately 5,000 people. IAMGOLD is committed to maintaining its culture of accountable mining through high standards of Environmental, Social and Governance practices, including its commitment to Zero Harm®, in every aspect of its business. IAMGOLD (www.iamgold.com) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: IAG) and the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: IMG) and is one of the companies on the JSI index1.

1 Jantzi Social Index ("JSI"). The JSI is a socially screened market capitalization-weighted common stock index modeled on the S&P/TSX 60. It consists of companies which pass a set of broadly based environmental, social and governance rating criteria.

