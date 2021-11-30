Information services and media company delivers thousands of digital experiences across many industries using ON24

Informa, a leading international intelligence, events, and scholarly research group, is using ON24 (NYSE: ONTF) digital experiences to help businesses succeed in the digital-first era. Informa Engage is the company's digital marketing services division that produces webinars and digital experiences for businesses and brands across many industries. With the ON24 platform, Informa Engage delivered approximately 3,400 digital events last year, a 31% increase over the previous year, to help businesses strengthen relationships with their customers and drive revenue.

"ON24 experiences have been key to helping companies connect with prospects and customers, capture more leads, and generate growth," said Brian Reinholz, associate vice president of program management and digital events at Informa Engage.

Informa Engage has nearly 5,000 clients, manages 65,000 campaigns, and delivers thousands of digital events every year. As many companies have had to accelerate their digital marketing strategy in the past two years, ON24 digital experiences played a critical role for Informa Engage in keeping companies and their buyers connected:

In life sciences, Informa Engage used ON24 Webcast Elite to create "Digital Weeks," an educational webinar series covering topics such as clinical trials, medical technology, and compliance monitoring and auditing for healthcare professionals.

Informa teamed with food management and hospitality organizations to create "Restaurants Rise" during the shutdown, a content hub powered by ON24 Engagement Hub with dozens of live and on-demand resources for hospitality workers such as discussions with famous chefs and sessions on sanitation procedures, online ordering, and to-go food preparation.

In the technology industry, Informa used ON24 Virtual Conference for the 2021 Dark Reading cyber security summit to create an immersive digital environment with custom branded auditoriums, expo halls, resource centers, product demos, networking lounges, and ON24 Breakouts for one-to-one discussions, group meetings, and peer-to-peer networking.

"Industries that have relied on face-to-face events are shifting to digital experiences with tremendous success," said Shalini Mitha, vice president of product, solutions, and industries marketing at ON24. "Informa is bringing the power of digital engagement to many businesses using ON24 and helping companies find the best leads and increase revenue much more effectively."

ON24 Webcast Elite, ON24 Engagement Hub, ON24 Virtual Conference, and ON24 Breakouts are part of the ON24 platform, which also includes ON24 Go Live, ON24 Target, ON24 Intelligence, and ON24 Connect. Companies can deliver digital experiences that create deep engagement, capture first-person data, and provide AI-driven personalization, as well as seamlessly integrate audience insights with marketing automation, CRM, and collaboration systems. Learn more at ON24.com/Platform/.

About Informa

Informa (LSE: INF.L) is a leading international Information Services, Advanced Learning, B2B Exhibitions and Events Group. It helps commercial, professional and academic communities work smarter and make better decisions faster, through specialist content and intelligence, and opportunities to connect and learn. For more information, please visit www.informa.com.

About ON24

ON24 provides a leading cloud-based hybrid engagement platform that makes it easy to create, scale, and personalize engaging experiences to drive measurable business growth. Today, we are helping over 2,000 companies worldwide, including 3 of the 5 largest global technology companies, 4 of the 5 largest US banks, 3 of the 5 largest global healthcare companies, and 3 of the 5 largest global industrial manufacturing companies, convert millions of prospects to buyers. Through interactive webinars, virtual events, and always-on multimedia experiences, ON24 provides a system of engagement, powered by AI, which enables businesses to scale engagement, conversions, and pipeline to drive revenue growth. The ON24 Platform supports millions of professionals a month who are totaling billions of engagement minutes per year. ON24 is headquartered in San Francisco with global offices in North America, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, visit ON24.com/Platform/.

