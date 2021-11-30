OPEX Corporation, a global provider of innovative warehouse, document and mail automation solutions, has entered into a new partnership with Vanas Engineering, a leading provider of intralogistics warehouse solutions and software that will help customers throughout Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg (Benelux) identify and install the most efficient and productive warehouse management solutions for its businesses. The terms of the agreement are not public.

"OPEX was looking for a strong partner to expand our reach in Benelux, a target market for our products and services," said Nicolas Dewit, Warehouse Automation Director of Business Development for OPEX Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). "The people at Vanas are experts at intralogistics warehouse solutions and in helping their customers find innovative technology to propel their business forward. That customer-centric approach matches our own. Together, we are excited to provide a seamless solution for automation that maximizes warehouse space, and manages peaks and demands, without additional labor."

OPEX offers dynamic eCommerce fulfillment solutions that utilize scalable warehouse robots to provide speed and accuracy, and streamline the supply chain from inventory storage and picking to sorting and shipping.

In addition, OPEX provides micro-fulfillment technology that optimizes space and helps execute flawless last-mile delivery, and offers reverse logistics solutions that improve returns, exchange operations and revenue with maximum speed and reduced labor.

"We are constantly looking for new technologies that can raise performances and bring added value to our customers," said Andy Van Mieghem, Managing Director, Vanas Engineering. "OPEX delivers value, using unique innovative technology called iBOT robotic vehicles, which we see benefitting our customers. The Perfect Pick solution will bring a strong picking and retrieval system to the Benelux region that includes picking stations with speeds up to 500 order lines per pick station, while the Sure Sort is a unique vertical sorting system which fits in a very small footprint."

Mieghem adds, "I'm convinced that by offering OPEX solutions, this will encourage several of our customers in Benelux to automate. The fact that it's a proven technology for years in the USA generates confidence for us as an integrator and for our end-customers."

OPEX also offers document and mail automation solutions that offer seamless and secure mail sorting, document imaging and payment processing to improve business workflow and throughput, while reducing or eliminating intensive document preparation.

OPEX Corporation provides Next Generation Automation, including warehouse, document and mail automation solutions, to customers around the globe. With headquarters in Moorestown, NJ?and facilities in Pennsauken, NJ; Plano, TX (Dallas metro); France; Germany; Switzerland; and the United Kingdom?OPEX has more than 1,450 employees committed to reimagining and delivering innovative, scalable, unique technology solutions to solve the business challenges of today.

