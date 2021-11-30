George Clinical Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Improving Clinical Trial Efficiency and Patient-centricity through Impactful, Strategic Partnerships

Innovation through impactful, strategic partnerships improves efficiency and delivers scientific leadership and patient-centricity in clinical trials execution.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the Asia-Pacific clinical contract research organization (CRO) industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes George Clinical with the 2021 Asia-Pacific Competitive Strategy Leadership Award. As a leading APAC Clinical CRO company, George Clinical formulates solutions with innovation and scientific leadership to produce high-quality outcomes and maintain growth in the evolving CRO market. The company uses Protocol First, 4G Clinical, and clinical information technology solution vendors to compete effectively with other CROs without significant investments. These vendors enable efficient and proactive clinical trial execution.

George Clinical's DARE-19 Trial, an APAC study, allowed it to achieve efficiency throughout by using dapagliflozin for respiratory failure in COVID-19 patients. AstraZeneca sponsored the trial, which involved hospitalized adult patients from countries where COVID-19 is prevalent, such as India. The DARE-19 trial leveraged the company's partnership with Protocol First for remote patient monitoring and recruitment.

According to Azza Fazar, a Best Practices Research Associate at Frost & Sullivan, "This remarkable achievement is a first in clinical trials through George Clinical's strategic decision-making. DARE-19 proves the company's capabilities in mitigating the pandemic's impact. Its scientific leaders ensure best policies and practices and, most importantly, strengthen its trials' high scientific caliber reputation."

Furthermore, George Clinical's visionary implementation of the Global Kidney Patients Trials Network (GKPTN) to accelerate kidney and oncology has recruitment in more than 10 countries in the APAC region and brings in more trial-ready patients with kidney disease, a first in the CRO space. The trials network allows continuous and long-term data collection from a readily available patient pool for future treatment and various intervention pathways. Patients with kidney disease now have rapid and improved access to trials through GKPTN. Moreover, GKPTN enhances patient outcomes by hosting embedded trials with novel designs to test multiple agents efficiently, compared to traditional approaches. The network demonstrates cost reductions through efficient recruitment and top-notch operational synergies.

George Clinical delivers groundbreaking strategies and outcomes in oncology and offers impactful solutions to its clinical trials through its leading scientific network. Dr. Maria Ali, chief medical officer at George Clinical, is spearheading a partnership with Omico Group, a government-funded Australian genomic profiling registry, to expand the company's oncology expertise. With the help of Omico Group, George Clinical can profile patients in biomarker-dependent therapeutic trials, enabling cancer mutational circuitry mapping and contributing to the evolution of oncology trials. This effort ensures cancer-specific patient recruitment for the correct studies relevant to patients' treatment needs, thus accelerating trial enrollment.

Unmesh Lal, a Healthcare and Life Sciences Director at Frost & Sullivan, added that "George Clinical proves its ability to conduct virtual clinical trials through the DARE-19 study, such as with the dapagliflozin use for respiratory failure in COVID-19 patients, executed remotely through Protocol First. Frost & Sullivan believes that George Clinical's 20% growth from 2020 to 2021 is evidence of overcoming the pandemic strains and effectively running trials with the new contactless normal."

Feedback from partnerships with large pharmaceutical firms has helped George Clinical refine its clinical trial execution progressively, contributing to its steady growth. With its strong focus on scientific leadership and strategic excellence, George Clinical earns Frost & Sullivan's 2021 APAC Competitive Strategy Leadership Award in the clinical CRO market.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has leveraged competitive intelligence to execute a strategy successfully that results in stronger market share, competitive brand positioning, and customer satisfaction.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Kala Mani. S.

Email: kala.manis@frost.com

About George Clinical

George Clinical is a leading global clinical research organization founded in Asia-Pacific driven by scientific expertise and operational excellence. With over 20 years of experience and more than 350 people managing 38 geographical locations throughout the USA, Asia-Pacific region and Europe, George Clinical provides the full range of clinical trial services to biopharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostic customers, for all trial phases, registration and post-marketing trials.

Contact: mreabold@georgeclinical.com

Website: https://www.georgeclinical.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/george-clinical-pty-ltd

Twitter: https://twitter.com/george_clinical

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/georgeclinical

For more information, contact:

Donna McDonnell

Business Development Administrator

M +1-901-229-5345

E dmcdonnell@georgeclinical.com

W georgeclinical.com | georgeinstitute.org

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1698963/George_Clinical.jpg