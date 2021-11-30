Oncology Pharma Inc.: Oncology Pharma Research and Vision

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2021 / Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTC PINK:ONPH) - Oncology Pharma, Inc. ("The Company") is a pioneering oncology company dedicated to providing the financing and the tools to license, develop, manufacture, and commercialize therapeutics. The Company has assembled a team of executives and advisors with proven multi-disciplinary expertise in the fields of oncology and therapeutics with leadership to identify, negotiate and amalgamate "best in class" research, technologies, therapeutics and delivery mechanisms that are synergistic and collaborative. The goal is to create value, reduce costs and increase the speed of regulatory approval and commercialization of effective and safer cancer drugs.

The Company's long-range strategy involves getting our licensed products through initial phases of development and finding the appropriate path to commercial success and value creation for our stakeholders. In our initial phases we look to pediatrics and orphan drug designation as the capital outlay is projected to be significantly lower than traditional drug development programs and there is a high need for improved therapies for rare cancers with the potential for Oncology Pharma to positively impact these patients worldwide. The initial drug product being developed is a nanoemulsion of dactinomycin. Dactinomycin was approved by the FDA more than 50 years ago but has been limited in its utility due to severe toxic side-effects at effective doses. Oncology Pharma believes the novel formulation currently in development can overcome this limitation by creating a safer and potentially more effective drug formulation. This formulation may also enable greater accumulation of the drug at the tumor site, potentially increasing its tumor-kill effectiveness while simultaneously sparing healthy tissues.

Studies and research have commenced. Initial feasibility work for this proprietary nanoemulsion of dactinomycin is currently underway. To date, initial formulations have demonstrated a high level of drug encapsulation and an appropriate time-release profile. Releasing dactinomycin over time following administration lowers the maximum concentration of available drug at any given time. A lower drug concentration in the blood should lead to fewer and less severe side effects, resulting in a dactinomycin formulation that has a superior safety profile. Additional work to characterize the prospective lead drug candidates is expected to take several months and will include physical characterization of the nanoparticle, analytical method validation, and assessment of free versus bound drug in the lead-candidate formulations. Upon successful completion of the feasibility phase of this project, Oncology Pharma intends to submit Orphan Drug Designation requests to regulatory agencies in the USA and Europe. Investigational New Drug-enabling safety testing is anticipated to begin in the first half of 2022.

ABOUT ONCOLOGY PHARMA, INC.

ONCOLOGY PHARMA, INC. (OTC PINK:ONPH) (the 'Company') is currently engaging in research and development of therapeutics for oncology and prides itself for having a world-class Advisory Board that keeps the Company in the forefront of developing technologies in cancer research, biotechnology, and healthcare.

ABOUT NANOSMART PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

NanoSmart® Pharmaceuticals is a privately-held California corporation that is developing nanoparticle drug delivery platforms, including utilization of anti-nuclear antibody (ANA) to enable targeted drug delivery of existing drug therapies to areas of necrosis present in virtually all solid cancer tumors.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain of the matters discussed in this announcement contain forward-looking statements that involve material risks to and uncertainties in the Company's business that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. Such risks and uncertainties include risks related to licensing arrangements and joint ventures, including the need to negotiate the definitive agreements for the relationships; possible failure to realize anticipated benefits of business relationships, and costs of providing funding to these business relationships. Other risks and uncertainties relating to the Company include, among other things, current negative operating cash flows and a need for additional funding to finance our operating plan; the terms of any further financing, which may be highly dilutive and may include onerous terms; unexpected costs and operating deficits, and lower than expected sales and revenues; uncertain willingness and ability of customers to adopt new technologies and other factors that may affect further market acceptance; adverse economic conditions; adverse results of any legal proceedings; the volatility of our operating results and financial condition; inability to attract or retain qualified senior management personnel, including sales and marketing personnel; our ability to establish and maintain the proprietary nature of our technology through the patent process, as well as our ability to possibly license from others patents and patent applications necessary to develop products; the Company's ability to implement its long range business plan for various applications of its technology; the Company's ability to enter into agreements with any necessary marketing and/or distribution partners and with any strategic or joint venture partners; the impact of competition; the obtaining and maintenance of any necessary regulatory clearances applicable to applications of the Company's technology; management of growth; and, other risks and uncertainties. This is not a solicitation to buy or sell securities and does not purport to be an analysis of the Company's financial position.

CONTACTS:

For additional information, please contact the Oncology Pharma at:

One Sansome Street, Suite 3500

San Francisco, CA 94104

Phone: 415-869-1038

Fax: 415-946-8801

website: www.oncology-pharma.com

email: info@oncology-pharma.com

SOURCE: Oncology Pharma Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/675215/Oncology-Pharma-Research-and-Vision