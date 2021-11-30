Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM) today announced the Hamburg District Court in Germany issued a preliminary injunction against SprintRay Europe GmbH in a patent infringement suit brought by EnvisionTEC GmbH in August 2021 (315 O 211/21).

The preliminary injunction prohibits SprintRay from selling, importing, using or keeping any product in Germany which infringe the asserted patent claims.

The suit was brought based on a number of European patents, granted in Germany and other countries, which cover an apparatus and process for layer separation in 3D printing.

"We are very happy with the Court's decision; it confirms that SprintRay's Pro 95 and Pro 55 printer models infringe EnvisionTEC's patented layer separation process," said Michael Jafar, CEO of Desktop Health. "Desktop Metal's commitment to R&D in hardware, software and material science have resulted in over 650 issued patents and pending patent applications worldwide, which we intend to vigorously enforce."

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc., based in Burlington, Massachusetts, is accelerating the transformation of manufacturing with an expansive portfolio of 3D printing solutions, from rapid prototyping to mass production. Founded in 2015 by leaders in advanced manufacturing, metallurgy, and robotics, the company is addressing the unmet challenges of speed, cost, and quality to make additive manufacturing an essential tool for engineers and manufacturers around the world. Desktop Metal was selected as one of the world's 30 most promising Technology Pioneers by the World Economic Forum, named to MIT Technology Review's list of 50 Smartest Companies. For more information, visit www.desktopmetal.com.

About EnvisionTEC

EnvisionTEC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Desktop Metal, is a leading global provider of professional-grade 3D printing solutions. Founded in 2002 with its pioneering commercial DLP printing technology, EnvisionTEC now sells more than 40 printer configurations based on six distinct technologies that build objects from digital design files. The company's premium 3D printers serve a variety of medical, professional and industrial markets, and are valued for precision, surface quality, functionality and speed. For more information, visit www.envisiontec.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks, uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties set forth in Desktop Metal, Inc.'s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Desktop Metal, Inc. assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

