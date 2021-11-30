Sitel Group, one of the largest global providers of customer experience (CX) products and solutions, is proud to announce that it won three Gold awards at the European Contact Centre Customer Service Awards (ECCCSAs) 2021 during an in-person event held on Tuesday, November 23. The award ceremony was hosted by renowned British journalist and TV presenter Fiona Bruce, with a surprise appearance from Italian horse racing jockey Frankie Dettori MBE.

As a result of the company's continued innovation within the CX industry, Sitel Group was awarded in the following categories:

Gold - Best Outsourcing Partnership (Small) Panasonic Sitel Group

- Gold Great Place to Work (Large) Sitel Serbia

- Gold Best Pan-European Contact Centre Sitel Group

- Silver Most Effective Improvement Programme Sitel Group

- Silver Most Effective Management of Peak Demand John Lewis Partnership Sitel Group

- Bronze Best Supporting Team (Colleague) Sitel Portugal

The company was also congratulated for being selected as a finalist in the following categories:

Best Outsourcing Partnership (Large) John Lewis Partnership Sitel Group

- Best Health Wellbeing Programme Sitel Group

- Most Effective Learning and Development Initiative Sitel Group

- Best Flexible Working Approach Virgin Media Sitel Group

- Best New Contact Centre Sitel Greece

- Best Multilingual Contact Centre Sitel Group

- Outsourced Contact Centre of the Year Vivino Sitel Portugal

"We are so proud to have been chosen as winners in the Best Outsourcing Partnership (Small), Great Place to Work (Large) and Best Pan-European Contact Centre categories at this year's ECCCSAs," said Olivier Camino, Global COO and Co-Founder, Sitel Group. "To be recognized by such a prestigious industry awards programme is a testament to our team at Sitel Group, who ensure that we continue to provide the highest quality products, solutions and experiences to each and every one of our customers every day."

The annual ECCCSAs, now in its 21st year, is the longest-running and largest awards programme in the customer contact industry, which recognizes organisations across Europe that are leading the way in delivering exceptional service to customers. This is an industry landmark event and, this year, Sitel Group sponsored and presented the Most Effective Business Transformation Programme in Customer Service Award and the Best Use of Customer Insight Award.

About Sitel Group

As one of the largest global providers of customer experience (CX) products and solutions, Sitel Group empowers brands to build stronger relationships with their customers by creating meaningful connections that boost brand value. Inspired by each brands' unique vision and goals, we ask "what if?" applying our expertise to create innovative solutions that reduce customer effort.

With 160,000 people around the globe working from home or from one of our CX hubs we securely connect best-loved brands with their customers over 8 million times every day in 50+ languages. Whether digital or voice-based, our solutions deliver a competitive edge across all customer touchpoints. Our award-winning culture is built on 40+ years of industry-leading experience and commitment to improving the employee experience.

EXP+ from Sitel Group is a flexible solution with complete cloud capability, designed to simplify the delivery of end-to-end CX services, while boosting efficiency, effectiveness and customer satisfaction. EXP+ creates a robust ecosystem by harnessing the power of four connected product families.

Learn more at www.sitel.com and connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

