Dienstag, 30.11.2021
Breaking News am Dienstag! Rallyetrigger und massiver Ausbruch!
WKN: A1JX4P ISIN: US81762P1021 Ticker-Symbol: 4S0 
Tradegate
30.11.21
14:36 Uhr
587,80 Euro
-8,80
-1,48 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
PR Newswire
30.11.2021 | 13:51
IR Collaborate Now Certified in the ServiceNow Store

SYDNEY, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IR (ASX:IRI), the leading global provider of experience management solutions for critical communication and collaboration, IT infrastructure, and payments ecosystems, today announced their IR Collaborate solution suite has received certification with ServiceNow and is available in the ServiceNow Store.

IR Logo

IR Collaborate provides deep, real-time visibility into critical unified communications and collaboration ecosystems, including platforms such as Microsoft 365, Microsoft Teams and Zoom. IR Collaborate's integration with ServiceNow supports customers to improve incident management and response times by streamlining IT Service Management (ITSM) and Telecommunications Service Management (TSM), and enables broader monitoring of enterprise IT and telecommunication services.

"We're always looking for ways to better support our customers in managing the communication and collaboration we all rely on every day," said Kevin Ryder, Chief Marketing and Product Officer at IR. "This integration will help customers break down the silos between internal service management teams, helping to streamline workflows, improve time to resolution, and ultimately deliver a superior level of service."

Certification by ServiceNow is only granted to Apps available in the ServiceNow Store and signifies IR Collaborate has successfully completed a series of tests surrounding Now Platform security, compatibility, performance, and integration interoperability. The certification also reflects that ServiceNow best practices are utilized in the design and implementation of IR Collaborate.

About IR

IR is the leading global performance management and analytics provider for critical communication and collaboration, IT infrastructure, and payments ecosystems. More than 500 organizations in over 60 countries rely on IR solutions to provide business-critical insights. Ensuring continuity-critical systems deliver high availability and performance for millions of their customers across the globe.

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1538708/Logo.jpg

© 2021 PR Newswire
