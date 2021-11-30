GTT Communications, Inc.: GTT Partners With Palo Alto Networks to Power Its SASE Platform

GTT Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) platform to utilize Palo Alto Networks Prisma Access

Combines one of the industry's largest IP networks with dynamic software-defined networking technology that leverages advanced security techniques, fortifying network access from any location

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 30, 2021, a leading global cloud networking provider to multinational clients, has announced a managed security service partnership with Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader, to power its new SASE platform that will enhance the security, efficiency and control functionality of enterprise networks. The partnership will leverage industry-leading networking and security capabilities of the two companies to fortify the security of network access and use of cloud applications from any location and any device as enterprises adapt their networks to the more dynamic requirements of a hybrid workforce. IDC estimates that 53% of workers are planning to continue to work remotely or adopt a hybrid home-office arrangement as a result of the pandemic.1

The new GTT SASE platform, which utilizes Palo Alto Networks Prisma Access, will deploy a comprehensive set of security features into a single cloud-delivered platform that protects all application traffic, providing seamless connectivity to GTT's global Tier 1 network for the best possible application performance and user experience for customers. The integrated networking and security functions reduce complexity, increase centralized control and efficiency, improve network performance and latency, and enable businesses to adopt a zero-trust network access approach that mitigates security vulnerabilities that can result from a work-from-anywhere model. With the new GTT SASE platform, users will gain access to the network based on their identity, device and application - rather than the IP address or physical location - enabling seamless and secure networking between users, private and public clouds, and the enterprise data center.

According to Gartner, "Digitalization, work from anywhere and cloud-based computing have accelerated cloud-delivered SASE offerings to enable anywhere, anytime access from any device." Gartner projects that by 2025, at least 60% of enterprises will have explicit strategies and timelines for SASE adoption encompassing user, branch and edge access, up from 10% in 2020.2

"Customers are seeking highly secure and flexible global network solutions to adapt to the rapidly changing business environment, new workforce models and ever-expanding security threat landscape," stated Don MacNeil, GTT COO. "Adopting the most advanced security and networking technologies, and enabling our customers to leverage them readily, is the centerpiece of our product strategy, and we are pleased to partner with Palo Alto Networks to meet the stringent security requirements of our customers that GTT's SASE global network services platform will deliver."

Kumar Ramachandran, SVP of Products at Palo Alto Networks, stated, "Our partnership with GTT will bring forth an exciting opportunity for customers. Many organizations are now turning to managed security service providers to achieve security that is easily implemented as an overlay service to simplify deployments at the branch. As a result, this new partnership will bring secure cloud scalability to the customers of GTT."

__________________________

1 IDC, Enterprise Networking: Emergence of the New Normal Survey, December 2020, U.S.

2 Gartner, 2021 Strategic Roadmap for SASE Convergence, Neil McDonald et al., 25 March 2021.

About GTT

GTT provides secure global connectivity, improving network performance and agility for your people, places, applications and clouds. We operate a global Tier 1 internet network and provide a comprehensive suite of cloud networking and managed solutions that utilize advanced software-defined networking and security technologies. We serve thousands of businesses with a portfolio that includes SD-WAN and other WAN services, internet, security and voice services. Our customers benefit from a customer-first service experience underpinned by our commitment to operational excellence. For more information on GTT, please visit www.gtt.net .

