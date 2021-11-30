Blustream Hires Tyler Craig as the Senior Vice President of Sales

New Appointment Significantly Expands SaaS Sales Leadership and Expertise for Blustream

WORCESTER, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2021 / Blustream.io , the leading after-sale product engagement platform company that's bridging the gap in post-sale connections with customers, today announced the hiring of Tyler Craig as Senior Vice President of Sales.

Craig will oversee pipeline development, forecasting, and revenue for Blustream as a key member of their growing senior management team. As the sales leader, Craig will be responsible for the revenue from the Blustream Product Engagement Platform. Along with its growth, Craig will also scale a team to continue expanding into existing verticals as well as devise strategies to enter new industries.

"I'm excited to help Blustream scale from an initial product-market fit to provide our platform to a wide range of product verticals," said Craig. "I am thrilled to join the Blustream team and leverage the lessons learned over the past decade to build something really special that delivers returns to shareholders, creates an incredible place to work, and most importantly delivers value to our customers."

His hiring comes at a crucial time as Blustream's Early Access Program for the Blustream Product Engagement Platform launches in full force. The Blustream Product Engagement Platform is a first-of-its-kind platform that utilizes product usage data to trigger real-time messages to customers, including tips, alerts, and purchase recommendations, throughout the lifecycle of the product. With early access, marketers are the first to gain valuable product-based data and insights to boost revenue, decrease churn, and drive long-term customer relationships. Click here to sign up for the Blustream Early Access Program.

"We are extremely excited to welcome Tyler to the Blustream team," said Ken Rapp, CEO of Blustream. "Tyler is a powerhouse sales executive and his vast SaaS expertise will only help to accelerate our traction and growth. With Tyler now on board, Blustream is poised to further connect companies with their customers through product engagement."

Craig was most recently VP, Business Development & Sales, at Minim (NASDAQ: MINM), the creator of intelligent networking products under the globally-recognized Motorola brand. At Minim, he worked to develop and educate the world's largest retailers on the importance of software and customer experience in home networking equipment while being responsible for the revenue of the retail channel. Prior to Minim, Craig held sales and partner leadership positions at Dyn (ACQ: Oracle), and subsequently Oracle upon its acquisition.

To learn more about Blustream and the Blustream Product Engagement Platform, sign up for the Blustream Early Access Program here: http://www.blustream.io/early-access-program

ABOUT BLUSTREAM

Blustream is a SaaS-based, after-sale product engagement company that builds active, ongoing connections between companies and their customers using product usage data. Blustream's Product Engagement Platform provides a real-time view of product usage for brands to engage their customers with personalized touchpoint messages including tips, alerts, and purchase recommendations at exactly the right time. Today, CEOs, CMOs, and Product Executives use Blustream to create a direct channel with their customers to drive revenue, retention, and referrals. Stay connected to your customers: https://www.blustream.io

