Pond Technologies Holdings Inc.: Pond Technologies to Present at LD Micro Movers Virtual Event on December 1, 2021

MARKHAM, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2021 / Pond Technologies Holdings Inc. ("Pond") (TSXV:POND)(OTCQB:PNDHF)(FSE:4O0), an ESG company addressing global sustainability challenges of wellness and climate change, today announced that management will present at the LD Micro Movers Virtual Event, focusing on the most notable small-cap names of 2021, taking place on December 1st, 2021.

Grant Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Pond Technologies will be interviewed by Chris Lahiji during a 30-minute presentation during the event as follows:

LD Micro Movers

Date: Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Time: 2:00 p.m. Eastern time (11:00 a.m. Pacific time)

Webcast: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Ae5fjOgOSduXq__IJrYSog

A live audio webcast will be available using the link above - an archived replay will be made available after the live event on the LD Micro YouTube Channel. For more information on the LD Micro Movers Virtual Event, please contact your LD Micro representative.

"Pondtech was invited to "Movers" because they are working on solving several of the industrial world's largest problems today using their applications. Our investor community is looking forward to learning about their unique story, and how their technology can be implemented to benefit every person on the globe." stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro.

Summary of LD Micro Movers

Movers is the final virtual event installment for LD Micro this year and highlights the biggest stories in microcap for 2021.

About Pond Technologies Holdings Inc.:

Located in Markham, Ontario, Pond Technology is a technology leader in controlled environment cultivation of micro-algae. In over ten years of R&D, Pond has developed a robust disruptive technology platform based on artificial intelligence, proprietary LED-lights and patented CO2-Management. The use of concentrated CO2 from industrial waste streams enables Pond to boost productivity of micro-algae well beyond the capacity of outdoor algae growers and allows industrial emitters to abate and ultimately recycle CO2. Pond is currently selling micro-algae derived antioxidant Astaxanthin under its Regenurex brand. As micro-algae are becoming increasingly important in pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, nutraceuticals, human nutrition, aqua farming, bioplastics and biofuels, Pond has begun to license its technology to third parties for ongoing license fees and royalties. Pond recently added a Biotech division focused on the growth of unique strains of micro-algae to be used as a reproductive medium for the expression of human anti-bodies and proteins.

For more information, please visit https://www.pondtech.com/.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For further information contact: Grant Smith, Chief Executive Officer, at g.smith@pondtech.com, 416-287-3835 ext. 201; or Cole Stevens at c.stevens@pondtech.com, 416-287-3835

SOURCE: Pond Technologies Holdings Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/675155/Pond-Technologies-to-Present-at-LD-Micro-Movers-Virtual-Event-on-December-1-2021