North Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 30, 2021) - Aurora Solar Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ACU) ("Aurora", the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Shanghai Baibart Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd. ("Baibart") for the development and supply of silicon wafer tracking systems to be used with Aurora's InsightTM data science product in the large China market. This agreement complements our previously announced partnership with WAVELABS and allows Aurora to offer wafer tracking as part of its Insight platform more broadly and rapidly for solar cell manufacturing yield management and optimization. The wafer tracking solution with Baibart is being integrated with Insight as part of the recently announced evaluation project in China.

Silicon wafers are the primary raw material used in the manufacturing of solar cells. Tracking of these wafers through the cell manufacturing plant is necessary to provide Insight with the means to correlate cell efficiency information obtained from the end-of-line cell testers to specific instances of processing equipment in the plant. While some cell manufacturers have their own wafer tracking systems, many do not yet have this capability. Baibart's IoT-based tracking technology will be integrated with Insight to track batches of wafers in real time through a cell manufacturing facility, allowing Aurora to address all potential Insight customers, with or without existing wafer tracking, with an integrated solution.

"We are very pleased to announce this agreement with Baibart," said Gordon Deans, Aurora's Chief Executive Officer. "This is a significant stepping-stone in implementing Aurora's vision to create a new industry standard by improving solar cell manufacturing yield through the intelligent mining and analysis of available data. With our WAVELABS partnership it accelerates our ability to rapidly provide all cell manufacturers at all levels of production capability with a solution for better performance and profitability in their production operations."

"We are excited to bring our proven material tracking technology to solar cell manufacturers in cooperation with Aurora," said Wen Meiyou, Baibart's President. "We believe that the use of our systems with Insight will be a compelling solution for Aurora's customers."

Aurora Solar Technologies is a leader in the development and delivery of inline process measurement, analysis, and control systems for solar cell manufacturers. We believe that solar power will be a dominant element in the renewable energy field, and our mission is to bring quality and profitability to every customer through superior control of critical processes during solar cell manufacturing.

Aurora's products are used by some of the world's most advanced and respected solar cell manufacturers. With headquarters near Vancouver, Canada, Aurora has operations in Shanghai, China, and partners in all major solar manufacturing markets. Aurora is a public company, traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (ACU) and is a two-time TSX-V Top 50 winner. Aurora's website is located at www.aurorasolartech.com.

Baibart Intelligent Technology is a Shanghai-based supplier of material and product identification, positioning and traceability solutions. The company's industrial IoT solutions, using RFID, QR code and visual identification technology, are used in warehousing, logistics and industrial production in China. Recent projects include the development and delivery of complex solutions such as for elevator parts fabrication and end-of-line assembly matching using combined RFID and QR identification. Baibart's systems are applicable to both individual part and batch tracking and are compatible with more than 95% of intelligent device interfaces for wide market application.

