Brisbane, Queensland, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 30, 2021) - Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) (FSE: 0GF) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update regarding the patent status of the associated Graphene Aluminium-Ion Battery ("G+AI Battery") technology.

GMG's partner, UniQuest Pty Limited ("UniQuest"), has filed a global patent application for the G+AI Battery under the Patent Corporation Treaty ("PCT") following an initial filing on November 25, 2020. The patent application is an important step in securing the intellectual property ("IP") and global commercialisation rights for the G+AI Battery technology that GMG has rights to develop and deploy.

As reported on April 22nd 2021, GMG is developing G+AI Battery technology with the University of Queensland (or "UQ") and has entered into a licence agreement dated February 26, 2021 (the "Licence Agreement") with UniQuest Pty Limited ("UniQuest"), an entity which commercialises research work done by the University of Queensland. The Licence Agreement has a term of 20 years or longer, should patents remain in place in certain countries. Under the terms of the Licence Agreement, GMG will pay for certain patent costs as they arise and will pay Uniquest a minimum royalty on sales of G+AI Batteries.

GMG CEO, Craig Nicol, commented: "This PCT application is another important milestone for GMG. Apart from securing the IP and global commercialisation rights, it also further cements our long-term partnership with the University of Queensland and Uniquest to develop the G+AI battery, which continues to progress well."

As disclosed in GMG's prospectus dated March 31, 2021, GMG and the University of Queensland entered into a research agreement dated February 26, 2021 (the "Research Agreement"), pursuant to which both parties are working collaboratively with financial support from the Australian Government to progress research and development, and ultimately the commercialization of G+AI Batteries.

About UniQuest

UniQuest is the commercialisation company of the University of Queensland (UQ). Working at the interface between industry and UQ's researchers, UniQuest commercialises UQ's intellectual property in partnership with UQ researchers to create societal and economic impact. Established in 1984, UniQuest's commercialisation activities have placed UQ at the forefront of academic research translation in Australia.

http://uniquest.com.au/

About GMG

GMG is an Australian based clean-tech company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: GMG) that produces graphene and hydrogen by cracking methane (natural gas) instead of mining graphite. By using the company's proprietary process, GMG can produce high quality, low cost, scalable, 'tuneable' and no/low contaminant graphene - enabling demonstrated cost and environmental improvements in a number of world-scale planet-friendly/clean-tech applications. Using this and other sources of low input cost graphene, the Company is developing value-added products that target the massive energy efficiency and energy storage markets.

The Company is pursuing opportunities for GMG graphene enhanced products, including developing next-generation batteries, collaborating with world-leading universities in Australia, and investigating the opportunity to enhance the performance and energy efficiency of engine oils, biodiesel and diesel fuels.

