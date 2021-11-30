General Mills (NYSE: GIS) today announced that it has completed the sale of its 51 percent controlling interest in its European Yoplait operations. As part of the transaction with Sodiaal, which was initially announced on March 23, 2021, General Mills acquired full ownership of the Canadian Yoplait business. General Mills will also now operate with a reduced royalty rate for use of the Yoplait and Liberté brands in the United States and Canada.

With this divestiture, General Mills is continuing to advance its Accelerate strategy, which includes clear priorities on where to play across geographies as well as platforms and brands to drive long-term, superior shareholder returns.

