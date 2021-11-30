Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 30.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc: Breaking News am Dienstag! Rallyetrigger und massiver Ausbruch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 855009 ISIN: US98389B1008 Ticker-Symbol: NRN 
Tradegate
30.11.21
15:38 Uhr
57,00 Euro
-1,14
-1,96 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
XCEL ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
XCEL ENERGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
57,1157,3015:54
57,1057,2915:53
ACCESSWIRE
30.11.2021 | 14:32
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gladstone Capital Corporation: Gladstone Capital Announces Xcel Investment

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2021 / Gladstone Capital Corporation (Nasdaq:GLAD) ("Gladstone Capital") is pleased to announce the completion of a senior debt and minority equity investment in WB Xcel Holdings, LLC ("Xcel"), an iconic global surf brand and outdoor enthusiast company. The investment from Gladstone Capital will allow Xcel more balance sheet flexibility going forward, provide capital to invest in various growth initiatives, as well as help accelerate the company's international expansion plans.

"We are excited to welcome Gladstone Capital as our partner," said Jarka Duba, a Director at Xcel. "We were impressed with their team and ability to provide a flexible capital solution that will foster growth. We look forward to working with them on Xcel and future transactions."

"We are thrilled to partner with Xcel," said James Mazza, a Director at Gladstone Capital. "The company has been a leader and innovator in the industry for decades and we look forward to supporting their continued growth in the years to come."

About Gladstone Capital Corporation: Gladstone Capital Corporation is a publicly-traded business development company that invests in debt and equity securities consisting primarily of secured first and second lien term loans to lower middle market businesses in the United States. Information on the business activities of all the Gladstone family of funds can be found at www.gladstonecompanies.com.

About WB Xcel Holdings, LLC: Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Hawaii, Xcel designs and markets high-quality, innovative equipment and apparel for the surfing, diving and paddleboarding categories. The company's products are distributed through specialty retail stores both domestically and internationally, as well as directly to consumers through www.xcelwetsuits.com.

Investor Relations Inquiries: Please visit www.gladstonecompanies.com.

Gladstone Capital Corporation: +1-703-287-5893

SOURCE: Gladstone Capital Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/675120/Gladstone-Capital-Announces-Xcel-Investment

XCEL ENERGY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.