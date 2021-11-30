Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 30, 2021) - China Education Resources, Inc. (TSXV: CHN) (OTCQB: CHNUF) ("CER") a leading ed-tech company with a technology platform of intelligent systems and content is pleased to announce increased revenues of over 68% for the period ending September 30, 2021.

"We are extremely pleased with our third quarter financial results," stated China Education Resources CEO, Chengfeng Zhou.

CER provides online/offline learning, training courses and social media for teachers, students and education professionals.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Total Revenue increased 68%

Book Sales increased 147.8%

Online Products increased 28.1%

The Company's financial results for the third quarter of 2021 are expressed in U.S. dollars.

CER generated gross revenue of $1,814,226 in the third quarter of 2021. This is compared with the gross revenue of $1,079,745 for the same period in 2020. This represents an increase of 68.0% from the previous period.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2021, CER generated revenue of $7,037,476 as compared with $5,413,520 for the same period in 2020. This represents an increase of 30.0% from the previous period.

The Q3 of 2021 financial highlights are summarized as follows:

2021 2020 Percentage (USD) (USD) change Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Three months ended September 30, Book sales and distribution services 892,129 360,034 147.8% Online products 922,097 719,711 28.1% Total revenue 1,814,226 1,079,745 68.0% Net loss attributable to shareholders of the Company -37,499 (92,642)

59.5% Nine months ended September 30, Total revenue 7,037,476 5,413,520 30.0% Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders of the Company 40,416 373,690 -89.2%

There was a significant increase in revenue from both textbook sales and distribution service as well as online products for the third quarter as compared with the same period in 2020. It clearly indicated that CER's business is continually improving with the gradual recovery following COVID-19's peak period of impact.

"We are very pleased that CER's business is in the right direction to address the speed up of changes in people's lifestyles and habits due to the COVID-19 pandemic," said Chengfeng Zhou, CEO, China Education Resources. "We expect the sales revenue will continue to increase from the intensified e-learning market demands which have arisen as a direct result of the pandemic. CER's online education platform and services provide a vertically blended learning, teaching, research and management system for a student-teacher-school-parent community. We believe it will provide CER with great ongoing long-term revenue potential."

CER has created educational tools and curriculum for China's entire kindergarten through twelfth grade system. The Company is helping to convert the existing educational system from a memory-based learning system to a creative thinking and interactive approach. Presently, CER has 2 million (K-12) kindergarten through twelfth grade teachers registered through its Web portal.

