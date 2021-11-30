Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 30, 2021) - BioMark Diagnostics Inc. (CSE: BUX) (FSE: 20B) (OTC Pink: BMKDF) ("BioMark") an advanced stage liquid biopsy company with a focus on hard to detect and treat cancers is pleased to announce today that its Quebec-based wholly-owned subsidiary BioMark Diagnostic Solutions Inc. ("BDS") will be participating in a sponsored research project which aims to enhance the efficiency of current lung cancer screening programs and facilitate the identification of individuals who would benefit from more invasive tests, such as lung biopsy. Total funding for this collaborative research project is about $3.5 million and is made possible in part with the financial support of the Ministère de l'Économie et de l'Innovation (MEI) as part of CQDM's SynergiQC program and from an exceptional donation made by Mr. Normand Lord to the IUCPQ Foundation.

This initiative entitled "Development and Evaluation of a Multimodal Approach to Predict Lung Cancer Risk and Determine EGFR Mutation Profile in a Lung Cancer Screening Population" is being led by Dr. Philippe Joubert and Pr. Yohan Bossé at the Quebec Heart and Lung Institute (Institut Universitaire de Cardiologie et Pneumologie du Québec-Université Laval - IUCPQ-UL). The new screening tools will be combining radiomics, genetics and metabolomics biomarkers who will be integrated using artificial intelligence. The project will be conducted in partnership with Quebec City-based BioMark Diagnostic Solutions and the pharmaceutical companies AstraZeneca and Pfizer Canada and is based-on data and samples from IUCPQ-UL's biobank and the Lung cancer screening demonstration project led by Dr Simon Martel, pulmonologist at IUCPQ-UL.

"This is an important project for BioMark Diagnostic Solutions as we continue to develop our liquid biopsy assay for the early diagnosis of lung cancer to help at-risk Quebecers get access to an accurate detection test. This study will involve eight hospitals across Quebec with up to 4,000 patients recruited. The results of this demonstration project will enable the creation of a reference framework for the health authorities, so that they can implement an effective lung cancer screening program for at-risk populations," said Jean-François Haince, General Manager and Chief Scientific Officer of BioMark Diagnostic Solutions.

"As the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in Canada, it's absolutely critical that we continue to develop enhanced detection and diagnostic solutions to help Canadian patients identify a potential lung cancer diagnosis as early as possible," says Mark Sims, Head of Oncology with AstraZeneca Canada. "When detected early, lung cancer patients have more treatment options and a far greater chance of survival. Through this unique Canadian research partnership, our goal is to improve early detection for lung cancer patients - helping Canadians in need to get the right therapies early and have the best shot at successfully fighting this devastating disease."

"Pfizer Canada is pleased to contribute to this innovative project, which is the result of effective research and clinical collaboration as well as support and funding for Quebec's vibrant life sciences sector," said Dr. Vratislav Hadrava, Vice-President and Medical Director, Pfizer Canada. "Accurate screening technology for pulmonary cancer has the potential to lead to more timely and appropriate treatments and help improve patients' lives."

BioMark's CEO Rashid Ahmed Bux adds, "BioMark is thrilled to be involved in this project and we wish to thank CQDM, MEI, IUCPQ Foundation, Astra Zeneca and Pfizer Canada for the financial and the clinical collaboration as we collectively aspire to develop better screening programs for early detection of lung cancer and thus improve patient's journey globally."

"CQDM is eager to fight this widespread disease across the country. By promoting the principles of collaborative research for this project, we hope to combine the expertise from the public and private sectors to find ways to better diagnose lung cancer and offer personalized treatments to cancer patients," said Diane Gosselin, President and CEO of CQDM.

About CQDM

CQDM is a biopharmaceutical research consortium whose mission is to fund the development of innovative tools and technologies that will accelerate the discovery and development of safer and more effective drugs. We bring together world-leading pharmaceutical organizations, several Canadian biotech companies, the best researchers from the public and private sectors, as well as the Canadian and Quebec governments. CQDM's collaborative approach bridges the funding gap needed to drive innovation across the academic and private sectors, especially where early-stage research is concerned. For more information - Website: www.cqdm.org, LinkedIn et Twitter.

About BioMark Diagnostics Inc.

BioMark is developing proprietary, non-invasive, and accurate liquid biopsy-based cancer diagnostic solutions which can help detect, monitor, and assess treatment for cancer early and cost-effectively. The technology can also be used for measuring response to treatment and potentially for serial monitoring of cancer survivors.

Further information about BioMark is available under its profile on the SEDAR website www.sedar.com and on the CSE website https://thecse.com/.

