2.5 kW Evaluation Board Uses New SuperGaN Gen IV D2PAK FET in Swappable Daughter Card for Quick Access to Different Power Levels

Transphorm, Inc. (OTCQX: TGAN)-a pioneer in and global supplier of high reliability, high performance gallium nitride (GaN) power conversion products-today announced the expansion of its design tools using digital signal processing technology from Microchip Technology. The TDTTP2500B066B-KIT is a 2.5 kW AC-to-DC bridgeless totem pole power factor correction (PFC) evaluation board. It pairs Transphorm's SuperGaN FETs with Microchip's dsPIC33CK digital signal controller (DSC) board, which includes pre-programmed firmware that can be easily customized per end application requirements. Use of the new board enables faster development of Data Center and Broad Industrial power supplies.

New Device New Feature Increased Development Functionality

The TDTTP2500B066B-KIT is available off-the-shelf with a daughter card using Transphorm's latest SuperGaN Gen IV device, the TP65H050G4BS-a 650 V SMD SuperGaN FET in a TO-263 (D2PAK) offering a typical on-resistance of 50 milliohms.

The new board also introduces an advanced feature to increase its usability: swappable daughter cards housing Transphorm's GaN devices. As a result, design engineers can also evaluate the TP65H070LDG/LSG GaN devices with a 72 milliohm on-resistance through the use of a second optional daughter card-the TDHB-65H070L-DC-sold separately. This daughter card is a drop-in replacement for the 50 milliohm FET card.

As with the first SuperGaN/Microchip DSC evaluation board (the 4 kW TDTTP4000W066C-KIT), the 2.5 kW board is backed by access to Microchip's worldwide technical support team for firmware development assistance.

"Our continued collaboration with Transphorm delivers innovative power electronics solutions for the growing GaN power conversion market," said Joe Thomsen, vice president of Microchip's MCU16 business unit. "Microchip is heavily invested in leading technological change through smart integrated solutions. The performance and flexibility of our digital signal processors are a perfect fit for the demanding requirements of GaN-based power conversion applications."

Microchip's dsPIC DSCs are supported by a set of embedded design tools created to empower developers, even those with limited expertise. These tools provide intuitive graphic user interfaces for device initialization in Microchip's free MPLAB X Integrated Development Environment. The software tools are complemented by a full line of programmer, debugger and emulator accessories.

Technical Specifications

The DSC-integrated solution used in Transphorm's TDTTP2500B066B-KIT features:

650 V 50 mO SuperGaN FET (TP65H050G4BS)

Input voltage: 85 VACto 265 VAC, 47Hz to 63Hz

Input current: 18 Arms; 1250 W at 115VAC, 2500 kW at 230 VAC

Output voltage: 390 VDC± 5 VDC (programmable)

Deadtime: programmable

PWM frequency: 66kHz

Power factor: 0.99

The board is designed around Microchip's dsPIC33CK digital power plug in module (PIM) to control the PFC powertrain, with the following pre-programmed PIM features:

Microchip's AEC-Q100-qualified dsPIC33CK256MP506 digital signal controller

100 MIPS for fast deterministic performance in time-critical control applications

Dual Flash Panels to enable live update of code while power supply is running

High analog integration for reduced BOM costs and minimum system size

PWMs with 250 ps resolution

Firmware updates for the dsPIC33CK PIM will be available for download from Microchip's website.

"We're ensuring our customers can easily leverage our GaN platform's advantages by eliminating design challenges, simplifying development, and quickening go-to-market ramps. Integrating Microchip's sophisticated DSC capabilities is crucial to that mission," said Philip Zuk, SVP of Worldwide Technical Marketing and Business Development, Transphorm. "We now offer the most commonly required power stage where GaN offers its highest value proposition in two power levels with pre-programmed firmware and an interchangeable GaN device configuration."

Availability

The TDTTP2500B066B-KIT is available through Digi-Key and Mouser.

Customers interested in evaluating Transphorm's 70 milliohm FETs can order the TDHB-65H070L-DC daughter card here.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc., a global leader in the GaN revolution, designs and manufactures high performance and high reliability GaN semiconductors for high voltage power conversion applications. Having one of the largest Power GaN IP portfolios of more than 1,000 owned or licensed patents, Transphorm produces the industry's first JEDEC and AEC-Q101 qualified high voltage GaN semiconductor devices. The Company's vertically integrated device business model allows for innovation at every development stage: design, fabrication, device, and application support. Transphorm's innovations are moving power electronics beyond the limitations of silicon to achieve over 99% efficiency, 40% more power density and 20% lower system cost. Transphorm is headquartered in Goleta, California and has manufacturing operations in Goleta and Aizu, Japan. For more information, please visit www.transphormusa.com. Follow us on Twitter @transphormusa and WeChat Transphorm_GaN.

The SuperGaN mark is a registered trademark of Transphorm, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

