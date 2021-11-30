AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR), a global leader in drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active material solutions is named one of the Most Responsible Companies in France for 2022 by Le Point. Aptar ranks in the top 100 companies for its efforts in the areas of Environment, Social and Governance (ESG).

Le Point, a renowned French news magazine, joined forces with Statista, to publish a list of companies in France employing more than 500 people and rank their efforts in the areas of Environment, Social and Governance. Companies were awarded an overall score based on data from both public surveys and Statista's 27 key indicators, which included carbon emissions, safety and the equal pay index. This year gender equality was also at the center of focus.

"We are proud to be named among the Most Responsible Companies in France by Le Point for our commitments to furthering a circular economy, supporting the communities where we live and work and upholding strong corporate governance," said Stephan B. Tanda, Aptar President and CEO. "We have a technology and science base in France where our roots go back many decades and where today we are one of the largest employers in the Normandy region. The commitments we have made reflect our core values as a company and our passion as a responsible, inclusive, global corporate citizen."

Aptar is committed to reducing its impact on the planet while creating top quality, sustainable products. The company is working in partnership with several sustainability organizations to serve as a business thought leader and advocate for sustainable products and processes within the packaging industry.

About Aptar

Aptar is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of a broad range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active material science solutions. Aptar's innovative solutions and services serve a variety of end markets including pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home, food and beverage. Using insights, proprietary design, engineering and science to create dispensing, dosing and protective packaging technologies for many of the world's leading brands, Aptar in turn makes a meaningful difference in the lives, looks, health and homes of millions of patients and consumers around the world. Aptar is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois and has 13,000 dedicated employees in 20 countries. For more information, visit www.aptar.com.

