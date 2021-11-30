The Glimpse Group, Inc.: Immersive Health Group Selected by Boston Medical Center to Deliver Virtual Reality Training for Maternal Health

Immersive Health Group, a Glimpse Group Company, to Implement Virtual Reality Training Simulations to Transform Maternal Healthcare in Underserved Populations

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2021 / The Glimpse Group, Inc. ("Glimpse") (NASDAQ:VRAR)(FSE:9DR), a diversified Virtual Reality ("VR") and Augmented Reality ("AR") platform company providing enterprise-focused VR and AR software and services solutions, today announced that its wholly-owned VR clinical training solutions subsidiary company - Immersive Health Group ("IHG") - has entered into a 5-year software and services contract with Boston Medical Center ("BMC") to develop and implement VR experiences where primary care physicians will learn and practice decision-making and problem-solving skills to respond to maternal health emergencies in rural and underserved settings.

BMC, the largest safety net health system in New England, conducts more than one million patient visits each year. More than half of BMC patients come from underserved populations, such as the low-income or elderly. The initiative is one of a select number of programs that secured financial support from the federal government's department of Health Resources and Services Administration's ("HRSA") Primary Care Training Enhancement program. The VR clinical training solution is one part of the multiple didactics and training components that fall under the new HRSA grant. Focused on community prevention and maternal health, the initiative is led by Pablo Buitron De La Vega, MD, MSc, a BMC physician trained in internal medicine and preventive medicine, who is also the program director of the Boston Medical Center Public Health and General Preventive Medicine Residency program.

Link to Video: https://player.vimeo.com/video/649183529?h=22f2a5adc2

"Our interdisciplinary team at BMC has been planning for this initiative for more than a year, and we are excited to begin working with the team at IHG on design, development and implementation," said Dr. Buitron De La Vega. "Underserved and marginalized women, particularly in rural communities, face disproportionately greater health risks in pregnancy due in part to a lack of access to adequate resources and specialized training needed to prevent unnecessary complications and death. This library of immersive training in VR will help enable clinicians to gain competencies in collaborative care management as well as the confidence to manage maternal health care for women from underserved and rural communities."

"Working with the team at BMC is nothing short of a privilege", added Dov Hirsch, IHG's General Manager. "This is a unique opportunity to leverage our scalable and immersive platform to equip clinicians with the best possible training available and address significant longstanding disparities in health care."

About Immersive Health Group, Inc.

IHG is a digital health company that leverages leading-edge VR/AR technologies to increase access to care, optimize care delivery, and educate and train clinicians, practitioners and patients. For more information on The Immersive Health Group, please visit

www.immersivehealthgroup.com

About Boston Medical Center

BMC is a private, not-for-profit, 514-bed, academic medical center that is the primary teaching affiliate of Boston University School of Medicine. It is the largest and busiest provider of trauma and emergency services in New England. BMC offers specialized care for complex health problems and is a leading research institution, receiving more than $166 million in sponsored research funding in fiscal year 2019. It is the 13th largest funding recipient in the U.S. from the National Institutes of Health among independent hospitals. In 1997, BMC founded Boston Medical Center Health Plan, Inc., now one of the top ranked Medicaid MCOs in the country, as a non-profit managed care organization. Boston Medical Center and Boston University School of Medicine are partners in Boston HealthNet - 12 community health centers focused on providing exceptional health care to residents of Boston. For more information on BMC, please visit http://www.bmc.org.

About The Glimpse Group, Inc.

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) is a diversified Virtual and Augmented Reality platform company, comprised of multiple VR and AR software & services companies, and designed with the specific purpose of cultivating companies in the emerging VR/AR industry. Glimpse's unique business model simplifies challenges faced by VR/AR companies and creates a robust ecosystem, while simultaneously providing investors an opportunity to invest directly into the emerging VR/AR industry via a diversified platform. For more information on The Glimpse Group, please visit www.theglimpsegroup.com.

