Allego Holding B.V. ("Allego" or the "Company"), a leading pan-European electric vehicle ("EV") charging network, which recently announced its proposed business combination with Spartan Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE: SPAQ), today confirmed that The Honorable Jane F. Garvey will assume the role of Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of Allego N.V., the combined company, upon the closing of the business combination. Current Chairman of Allego Julien Touati of Meridiam will serve as the Board's Vice-Chair.

During her career in public service, Ms. Garvey served as the 14th Administrator of the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) under former presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush. Her legacy as Administrator includes leading the FAA through one of the most challenging chapters in aviation history in the wake of September 11, 2001, and subsequently restoring America's confidence in air travel by strengthening airline safety and instituting many modernization milestones. Ms. Garvey also served as Acting Administrator and Deputy Administrator of the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), where she developed the GARVEE bonds, an innovative financing initiative enabling states to use federal highway funds more effectively. Ms. Garvey was previously director of Boston's Logan International Airport and she served as Commissioner of the Massachusetts Department of Public Works.

"I'm very pleased to serve as Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of Allego N.V. upon the close of its business combination. Allego is a dynamic, market-leading company that has expanded its network of charging solutions across Europe to establish the blueprint for multi-national EV charging infrastructure development," commented Ms. Garvey. "Allego's mission to provide EV charging infrastructure across Europe is advancing the future of electric mobility, and I look forward to working with Allego's management team and my fellow directors to execute on the Company's strategic plan and support its long-term, sustainable growth."

Ms. Garvey has served in numerous high-profile appointments across the public and private sectors that have provided her with a unique and robust set of knowledge about the intricacies of the transportation industry. In 2008, Ms. Garvey served on the transition team for President Barack Obama, helping to advise the new administration on transportation policies. Prior to that, Ms. Garvey advised U.S. public/private partnerships at JPMorgan, specifically advising on financing strategies to facilitate project delivery for state governments. She continues to serve on various corporate boards and commissions.

"We are honored to benefit from Jane's guidance here at Meridiam, and I am thrilled to continue our partnership on the new Board of Allego N.V.," said Julien Touati, current Chairman of the Allego Board of Directors and Partner and Corporate Development Director at Meridiam. "We are confident that Jane's experience across both public and private operations of the transportation sector will prove invaluable as Allego continues to build out new charging sites and extend the geographic footprint of its EV charging stations across Europe."

"Allego N.V. is very pleased to expand its Board of Directors by adding a Chairwoman of Jane's caliber as we prepare for operations as a public company," said Mathieu Bonnet, Chief Executive Officer of Allego. "We look forward to leveraging Jane's insights into multiple facets of the transportation industry as we continue to reinforce our leadership position within the European EV charging market."

About Allego

Allego delivers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses and trucks, for consumers, businesses and cities. Allego's end-to-end charging solutions make it easier for businesses and cities to deliver the infrastructure drivers need, while the scalability of our solutions makes us the partner of the future. Founded in 2013, Allego is a leader in charging solutions, with an international charging network comprised of more than 26,000 charge points operational throughout Europe and growing rapidly. Our charging solutions are connected to our proprietary platform, EV-Cloud, which gives us and our customers a full portfolio of features and services to meet and exceed market demands. We are committed to providing independent, reliable and safe charging solutions, agnostic of vehicle model or network affiliation. At Allego, we strive every day to make EV charging easier, more convenient and more enjoyable for all.

About Spartan Acquisition Corp. III

Spartan Acquisition Corp. III is a special purpose acquisition entity focused on the energy value-chain and was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, amalgamation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Spartan is sponsored by Spartan Acquisition Sponsor III LLC, which is owned by a private investment fund managed by an affiliate of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO). For more information, please visit www.spartanspaciii.com.

