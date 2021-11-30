BitBit Financial Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of iMining Technologies Inc., has set-up concierge services to support and guide High Net Worth Individuals and Institutions on the acquisition of NFT and Metverse Digital Assets.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 30, 2021) - iMining Technologies Inc. (TSXV: IMIN) (the "Company" or "iMining") announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, BitBit Financial Inc. ("BitBit") has launched a concierge service to support and guide High Net Worth Individuals, Institutions and Celebrities on their purchase of NFTs and other digital assets. NFTs are Non-Fungible Tokens of digital collectibles including art, music, photos, videos, and other items.

The digital assets and virtual currencies sector have become popular over the past year and have evolved rapidly, giving rise to many subsectors including Non-Fungible Tokens, Play-to-earn games, and the recent advent of the "Metaverse". The digital asset industry ranges widely from long-standing tokens with legitimate utility to meme token projects which are usually powered by network effect, influencers, and hype. At this stage, the digital asset sector can be paralleled to the very beginning of the dotcom era and, given that this is such a new space, investors need to do their own research and due diligence.

iMining Technologies has been involved in the digital asset space through its subsidiaries and is involved in virtual currency mining, digital asset staking and, most recently, in virtual currency trading as well. "Over the past year, we have seen within our network that many individuals and institutions have become very excited about the digital asset industry. Having said that, we have also seen many investors rushing into projects which did not succeed. This is why we decided to launch our concierge service through which we can educate investors and have them take a comprehensive look at new and upcoming projects without looking purely at the popularity of the project," said Khurram Shroff the Chairman and CEO of iMining Technologies Inc.

About iMining Technologies Inc.

iMining develops technology for Proof of Stake ("POS") infrastructure on Ethereum, Cardano and Solana Blockchains and invests in revenue-generating crypto and blockchain assets linked to Decentralized Finance ("DeFi") and Non-Fungible Tokens ("NFT"). iMining also owns BitBit Financial, an ATM Network and crypto brokerage exchange.

With diverse blockchain investment and infrastructure solutions, iMining is a leader in accelerating the growth of value creating DeFi opportunities for the enterprise market. The Company's operations include secure and sustainable cryptocurrency payments, staking, mining and digital asset investment designed for the scale and compliance requirements of institutional clients. iMining is committed to building strong global blockchain ecosystems and supporting inclusive access to digital tools and technologies.

Forward-Looking Statements

