Planview, a global leader in Portfolio Management and Work Management solutions, today announced that Shiji, a leading multi-national technology company that provides software solutions and services for enterprise companies in the hospitality, food service, retail, and entertainment industries, has selected Planview Clarizen to standardize its project portfolio management (PPM) practices. This relationship will enable Shiji to engage with customers more effectively, driving customer success faster.

Planview Clarizen creates a single point of entry for all projects, with a consistent and transparent view of progress, allowing Shiji's executives to have the data they need for confidence in effective decision-making throughout the project lifecycle.

Through this partnership, Shiji builds on its mission to provide a complete and modern technology stack for its customers, by selecting a modern PPM technology solution to assure that Shiji's global services organization is scalable, secure, and equipped for the future of connected work.

"For more than three decades, Planview has been pioneering the technologies and best practices that the world's best companies use to reimagine the ways they plan and manage work," said Razat Gaurav, CEO, Planview. "Transformation is no longer an option, but rather a necessity to stay competitive moving forward. We look forward to working closely with Shiji Group to provide them with the tools they need to stay aligned on mission goals and desired business outcomes."

"We are excited to work with Planview to extend our visibility and agility needed to drive more innovation, execute on strategic objectives, and capitalize on compelling opportunities. With a wide range of products and services across diverse regions around the globe, we require reliable, cutting-edge technology like Planview that enables our professionals to efficiently manage their projects and deliver quality results to our valued customers," said Kyle Kurdle, VP of Global Services Delivery, Shiji Group.

To learn more about Planview Clarizen, please visit https://www.planview.com/products-solutions/products/clarizen/.

