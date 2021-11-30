Luoni Leads RightSourcing's Integrated Workforce Platform to Help Organizations Strategically Manage and Optimize Their Contingent Workforce

RightSourcing, healthcare's Integrated Workforce Management (IWM) platform, proudly announces that President Maria Luoni has been named to the Global Power 150 Women in Staffing list by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA).

As President, Maria Luoni leads RightSourcing's single, integrated platform of high-touch services and innovative technology solutions to help healthcare and higher education organizations increase cost savings, improve talent quality, mitigate risk and drive effectiveness within their contingent workforce program.

The SIA Global Power 150 Women in Staffing list, highlighting 100 women from the Americas and 50 globally, shines a spotlight on those whose accomplishments and contributions have not just elevated the industry, but have helped to shape, define and influence the rapidly evolving world of work.

"It is truly an honor to be recognized alongside so many other talented women leaders in our industry, especially during another challenging year," said Maria Luoni, President of RightSourcing. "What's clear is that the future means adapting, adjusting, prioritizing and creating resilience to manage through instability. Together, we must embrace new insights and capabilities to reimagine the future workforce."

Heading into 2022, Luoni remains committed to navigating through unprecedented challenges as organizations shift from responding and recovering to thriving in the "new normal." Through broader, deeper and stronger relationships, RightSourcing will not only focus on strategic goal alignment with client organizations, but partner with organizations to reimagine how their contingent workforce programs evolve with the marketplace.

Organizations looking to learn more about the benefits of RightSourcing's IWM platform are encouraged to reach out to schedule a free Workforce Analysis.

ABOUT RIGHTSOURCING

RightSourcing, a subsidiary of PRO Unlimited, provides a single, integrated platform of high-touch services and innovative technology solutions to help healthcare and higher education organizations increase cost savings, improve talent quality, mitigate risk and drive effectiveness within their contingent workforce program.

Founded in 2001 and guided by innovation, RightSourcing continues to reimagine the modern workforce not only for healthcare, but higher education, life sciences and other industries through consulting, management services and best-in-class technology as a trusted partner to more than 500 facilities nationwide. www.rightsourcingusa.com

